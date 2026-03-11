Trump Issues a Stark Warning to Iran Over the Straight of Hormuz

President Trump responded to reports that Iran had begun laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, vowing "consequences" that "will be at a level never seen before," as security concerns in the vital shipping lane rise during Operation Epic Fury.

Advertisement

JUST IN: President Trump responds after CBS News reported that Iran is "taking steps" to deploy mines through the shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz.



CBS reported that Iran has an estimated 2,000 to 6,000 naval mines.



"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and… pic.twitter.com/88eIEK2e3i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2026

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!"

Only 13 minutes later, the president announced that the United States military had destroyed at least 10 Iranian mine-laying vessels.

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" the president announced.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump confirms the US military has OBLITERATED “10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships” following reports of Iran attempting to set mines in the Strait of Hormuz



And 47 says there are “more to follow”



I’m sure the oil market will like this development pic.twitter.com/d2BaE0ybb7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 10, 2026

This comes as oil companies have faced rising security concerns amid Operation Epic Fury, triggering a brief surge in oil prices on Monday. Prices later eased to below $90 a barrel after the president urged tankers to continue moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Roughly 30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil shipments pass through the strait, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in the global energy supply chain. President Trump has assured the world that the United States maintains control of the vital waterway and has warned Iran of severe consequences if it attempts to interfere with oil shipments.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.