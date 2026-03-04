Registered Child Sex Offender Running for Fresno City Council, Holds Event Outside Elementary School

The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing...
Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin
Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin
Yet Another Liberal Media Narrative Just Crumbled
Yet Another Liberal Media Narrative Just Crumbled
Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
This State Is Suing Roblox for Allowing Child Predators to Run Rampant on Its Platform
This State Is Suing Roblox for Allowing Child Predators to Run Rampant on...
Jim Jordan Exposed Tim Walz's Dishonesty at Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota Fraud
Jim Jordan Exposed Tim Walz's Dishonesty at Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota Fraud
Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei
Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei
VIP
Wyoming Sheriffs Have Problem Preserving Second Amendment
Wyoming Sheriffs Have Problem Preserving Second Amendment
Despite What Democrats May Tell You, Americans Want the SAVE Act
Despite What Democrats May Tell You, Americans Want the SAVE Act
Victor Davis Hanson Explains Why This Time The War in the Middle East is Different
Victor Davis Hanson Explains Why This Time The War in the Middle East...
Kurdish Forces in Iraq Have Launched a Ground Invasion Against Iran
Kurdish Forces in Iraq Have Launched a Ground Invasion Against Iran
Iran's Last Hope Is American Division
Iran's Last Hope Is American Division
Democrats Lie and Slander U.S. to Stop Commander in Chief
Democrats Lie and Slander U.S. to Stop Commander in Chief
Japanese National Who Allegedly Tried to Sell Plutonium to Fake Iranian General Sentenced to 20 Years
Japanese National Who Allegedly Tried to Sell Plutonium to Fake Iranian General Sentenced...
Tipsheet

Registered Child Sex Offender Running for Fresno City Council, Holds Event Outside Elementary School

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 04, 2026 3:15 PM
Registered Child Sex Offender Running for Fresno City Council, Holds Event Outside Elementary School
Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

Rene Campos, a registered child sex offender and candidate for Fresno City Council in District 7, sparked further controversy Friday when he held a press conference outside St. John’s Cathedral to address public outrage over his past, but ended up proving his critics right. 

Advertisement

The event took place within 10 feet of Big Picture Elementary School, prompting school administrators to call the police and file a report, although it is unclear whether Campos is subject to a court order restricting how close he can be to schools or public parks, or simply general requirements for state sex offenders. 

Campos claimed at the time that the school was closed, and therefore, he wasn't violating any restrictions.

Recommended

The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME EDUCATION LAW AND ORDER

“I would say during operational hours, absolutely,” he said when a reporter asked about whether his proximity to the elementary school was restricted. 

The school, however, disagreed.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: Our school had absolutely nothing to do with this event. Mr. Campos was not invited. Mr. Campos is not affiliated with our academy. His presence was not welcome,” the school said in a statement.

"Our school was fully operational, with students visibly entering and exiting the building. To hold a campaign event under these circumstances was deeply troubling."

“We are not taking this lightly. We are actively pursuing every available legal measure to safeguard our students and ensure no legal boundaries are crossed.

“Student safety is not a political issue; it is a fundamental right that we will defend without hesitation,” they added.

Campos was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2018 and pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge, resulting in his required registration as a sex offender.

Members of the current city council are moving to pass legislation to prevent people like Campos from holding public office.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today Matt Vespa
Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin Matt Vespa
Kurdish Forces in Iraq Have Launched a Ground Invasion Against Iran Dmitri Bolt
Whoopi Goldberg Is Left Speechless When Confronted With the Reality of Women in Iran Amy Curtis
Victor Davis Hanson Explains Why This Time The War in the Middle East is Different Dmitri Bolt
Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement