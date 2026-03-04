Registered Child Sex Offender Running for Fresno City Council, Holds Event Outside Elementary School

Rene Campos, a registered child sex offender and candidate for Fresno City Council in District 7, sparked further controversy Friday when he held a press conference outside St. John’s Cathedral to address public outrage over his past, but ended up proving his critics right.

The event took place within 10 feet of Big Picture Elementary School, prompting school administrators to call the police and file a report, although it is unclear whether Campos is subject to a court order restricting how close he can be to schools or public parks, or simply general requirements for state sex offenders.

Campos claimed at the time that the school was closed, and therefore, he wasn't violating any restrictions.

“I would say during operational hours, absolutely,” he said when a reporter asked about whether his proximity to the elementary school was restricted.

The school, however, disagreed.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: Our school had absolutely nothing to do with this event. Mr. Campos was not invited. Mr. Campos is not affiliated with our academy. His presence was not welcome,” the school said in a statement.

"Our school was fully operational, with students visibly entering and exiting the building. To hold a campaign event under these circumstances was deeply troubling."

“We are not taking this lightly. We are actively pursuing every available legal measure to safeguard our students and ensure no legal boundaries are crossed.

“Student safety is not a political issue; it is a fundamental right that we will defend without hesitation,” they added.

Campos was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2018 and pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge, resulting in his required registration as a sex offender.

Members of the current city council are moving to pass legislation to prevent people like Campos from holding public office.

