JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships Mass Around Iran

Dmitri Bolt
February 27, 2026 4:30 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Vice President JD Vance said there is “no chance” of a prolonged war in the Middle East, as the prospect of a U.S. military strike on Iran appears to be drawing closer. Negotiations have reportedly stalled, while the United States has positioned nearly a third of its Navy in the region, and the U.S. Embassy in Israel has authorized non-emergency personnel and their families to depart immediately, citing severe security risks and a potential conflict with Iran.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” Vance told the Washington Post. The vice president did not rule out the possibility of a military conflict, but pointed to previous strikes by the Trump administration, like the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, and the operation that saw Nicolás Maduro captured in Venezuela, as the model for any imminent conflict.

“I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,” Vance added. “But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

When the Post pressed him about his prior opposition to regime-change wars in the Middle East, he said that he trusts that President Trump is putting America First in his foreign policy decisions.

“Well, I mean, look. Life has all kinds of crazy twists and turns,” the vice president said. “But I think Donald Trump is an ‘America First’ president, and he pursues policies that work for the American people.

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
“I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful.”

This comes as nearly a third of the U.S. Navy has reportedly been positioned around Iran, including two carrier strike groups and roughly 16 warships staffed by thousands of sailors.

Now let's talk about the naval buildup, and this has been quite the armada. Earlier today, we got word that the USS Gerald Ford had moved off the coast of Israel. And then the Roosevelt now is near Crete, the island of Crete in Greece. The Canberra and the Michael Murphy are now in the Persian Gulf. All right, they are positioned, as well as the Santa Barbara and the Mitchell, are now there in the Gulf of Oman. The President talked about having an armada, and that's what's been assembled here now, nearly surrounding Iran, well to the West and to the South, with Iran perhaps in its sights sometime soon.

"Conflicting statements made by some American officials will continue to cast doubts and questions," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement. 

