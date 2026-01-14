Living Through Iran’s Slaughter: One Iranian Woman Describes the Horror and Hope Under a Dying Regime

The violence in Iran has only escalated since the country's citizens have engaged in mass protests against the regime, with the death toll reportedly over 12,000. While the regime's security forces begin to slaughter non-protesting civilians and march into hospitals to finish off wounded protesters, Iranians still see a light at the end of the tunnel. Many are convinced that the regime's days are numbered and that it is only a matter of time before they emerge victorious.

One young Iranian woman in Tehran spoke with the New York Post, sharing both the harrowing realities on the ground and the fragile glimmer of hope that keeps many citizens going.

Like so many of the dead, the regime is now charging families “bullet fees” before they will return the bodies. His family had to pay 500 million tomans (roughly $5,000) to get him back, and they buried him today. The final awfulness is that in the official cause of death, it says “impact of a sharp object to the face” — they didn’t write that he was shot, even after charging the bullet fee. But, even amidst such horror, there is a belief that this time it’s different. Everyone believes that this time the regime will come to an end.



You can see it, and feel it. The streets in Tehran are full of people who shout for their rights and protest against the regime. Thursday and Friday last week were unbelievable — we were protesting a lot. The crowd was beyond comprehension. It was so crowded, it shocked the police and the Guard.

It was frightening, but I also want to mention something that was very meaningful for me. Despite the police and the tear gas and pepper spray, people came out to the protest with their children. I saw pregnant women in the middle of protesters who were shouting for their rights. Old men and women stood in the crowd too, shoulder to shoulder with the younger generation. People are suffering from the situation, no matter how old they are. And they want the same thing — regime change.

While the protests began over economic grievances, specifically depreciation against the US dollar, record-high inflation, soaring costs for food and basic necessities, and broader economic mismanagement. The protests quickly spread across the country, drawing in protesters of every kind, and eventually evolving into protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, however, the government shut down the country's communication with the outside world, and began to slaughter protesters.

But on Saturday, everything changed. They brought anti-terrorist police forces into the operation to start suppressing them very forcefully, shooting protesters. This regime is so ruthless and bloodthirsty that it is ready to kill everyone — innocent people who are just walking and chanting. They shoot them with live ammunition and bullets, and they are completely unwilling to back down. I heard that the number of people they killed is more than 10,000. And then, of course, the ultimate cruelty — the families of the people killed must pay the “bullet fees” to the government to receive their bodies.

However, the young woman, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, said that amid the violence, there is a sense of hope for a better future amongst the Iranians. That they may finally throw off the shackles of their cruel dictator, and have the opportunity to write their own future.

"Make no mistake," she wrote. "This is mass murder. We are hostages in our own country. But we believe in a better future. We are fighting for our freedom."

And I deeply hope that President Trump follows through on his promise to support the people of Iran and help dismantle this regime, so that the Iranian people can once again reach the position they truly deserve in the world.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday:

Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

It remains unclear what, if any, support the United States will provide, but if there is ever a moment to back a regime change that could reshape America’s future in the Middle East, that moment is now.

