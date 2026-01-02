Newsom Delays Crackdown on Illegal Immigrant CDLs As Duffy's Jan. 5 Deadline Approaches

California has announced a delay in its crackdown on illegal immigrants who have received commercial driver’s licenses, (CDL) following a string of deadly crashes. However, the Secretary of Transportation emphasized that the January 5th deadline still stands, and if California fails to meet it, the state could face the loss of $160 million in federal funding.

Advertisement

California authorities have argued that pushing the deadline to March will give the state more time to address the federal government’s concerns. The Department of Transportation's directive affects approximately 17,000 foreign drivers who received illegal CDLs.

Secretary Duffy posted an article detailing the delay on X, writing:

Gavin Newsom is lying. The deadline to revoke illegally issued, unvetted foreign trucker licenses is still January 5.California does NOT have an “extension” to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads.Miss the deadline, Gavin, and the @USDOT will act — including cutting nearly $160 million in federal funding.

Gavin Newsom is lying. The deadline to revoke illegally issued, unvetted foreign trucker licenses is still January 5.



California does NOT have an “extension” to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads.



Miss the deadline, Gavin, and the @USDOT will act —… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 31, 2025

"Sean, facts matter," Newsom responded. "YOUR staff told CA DMV they were open to an extension 8 days ago. In fact, FMCSA agreed an extension made logistical sense and was reasonable (in a meeting on Dec. 18)! DMV relied on that guidance and acted accordingly. Only after the plan became public did your agency suddenly object. That’s not California 'lying.' That’s federal mismanagement — something we’ve unfortunately come to expect under your “leadership.”Happy New Year!"

Sean, facts matter. YOUR staff told CA DMV they were open to an extension 8 days ago. In fact, FMCSA agreed an extension made logistical sense and was reasonable (in a meeting on Dec. 18)! DMV relied on that guidance and acted accordingly.



Only after the plan became public did… https://t.co/mTV1l9iHRc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 31, 2025

This comes as the Asian Law Caucus and the Sikh Coalition, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP filed a lawsuit against the state of California for attempting to revoke illegal CDLs, arguing that if successful, the move would "result in mass work stoppages."

According to the CA DMV, foreign drivers get another 60 days before the cancellations take effect.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.