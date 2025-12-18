Is This Why There's Little to No Video Footage of the Brown University...
Tipsheet

Progressive Mayor Confronts ICE Commander As Protesters Swarm Federal Agents

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 18, 2025 10:45 AM
Rich Hein/Sun Times via AP File

The progressive mayor of Evanston, Illinois, and congressional candidate Daniel Biss, decided it would be a good idea to interrupt Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in his city, and get into a confrontation with ICE Border Commander Greg Bovino.

The confrontation unfolded early Wednesday, with Biss, wearing a dark tailored coat and dress shoes, stepping directly in front of Bovino as protesters shouted and blew whistles around them.

"The abuse has not been acceptable," Biss declared. "The racism has not been acceptable. The violence has not been acceptable."

"Yeah, that’s why we’re here in your community," Bovino fired back.

A protester began shouting at Bovino, saying, "Hey Bovino, we don’t want you here, bro! We don’t want you!"

Other protesters began shouting as others began to attempt to block the roadway while police did their best to ensure ICE vehicles had a clear path to leave. 

Biss later posted several videos to his social media accounts, no doubt believing they would make him stand out in his election.

Related:

BORDER PATROL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

"The only 'violent mob' in Evanston today was Greg Bovino and his masked thugs," Biss wrote on X. "Terrorizing innocent people and then lying about our city to try and sow chaos.Evanston is safe in spite of ICE/CBP, not because of it. But I am so proud of our people who showed up and chased you out of town. Don't come back."

