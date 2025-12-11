Noem Goes Off on Dem Who Refers to DC Terror Attack on National Guardsmen As an ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson, during a hearing with the Secretary for the Deaprtment of Homeland Security, Kristis Noem and National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, described the terror attack against two West Virginia National Guardsman by an Afghan refugee let in druign the Biden administration, resulting in the death of one gurdsman, and the critical wounding of the other, as a "unfortunate accident."

He then went on to try to get Secretary Noem to blame the Trump administration for vetting the refugee, who entered the country under former President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome, which followed a deadly and outright embarrassing withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

🚨VILE: Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson just referred to the terrorist attack against two National Guardsmen in DC as an "unfortunate accident."



Noem: "You think that was an 'unfortunate accident'!? He shot our National Guardsmen in the head." pic.twitter.com/d8Bpt2xN4J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2025

"Point of order, Mr. Chairman, that was a murder that took place in D.C., it was not an unfortunate incident. And those comments are f'in disrespectful. I expect better from the..." a Republican House member is heard saying.

The insanity doesn't end there. Democrats still sought to blame the terror attack on President Trump, with Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia arguing that the National Guardsmen wouldn't have been shot if they had not been deployed to deter crime in the nation's capital.

Instead of blaming the sick killer who attacked two National Guardsmen in Washington DC, Democrat Tim Kaine is angry at the people who deployed them to stop crime. pic.twitter.com/qz7phb95lI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2025

One would think that such a horrific attack, which claimed the life of a U.S. servicemember, would at the very least unite our government in pursuit of a clear solution. Yet Democrats continue to refuse to support any unified coalition.

They would do anything for a cheap shot at President Trump.

