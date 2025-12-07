Pope Leo Tells Europeans Worried About Islam to Be Less Fearful

When pressed by a reporter on whether Islam threatens Christianity or whether Europeans should fear its growth, Pope Leo XIV said those worries stem from opposition to immigration, and encouraged Catholics to be less fearful.

Pope Leo gets asked about fears over Islam in Europe



He answers that the fears are created by those "against immigration and trying to keep out people who may be from another country, another religion"



“All of the conversations that I had during my time both in Turkey and in Lebanon, including with many Muslims, were precisely concentrated on the topic of peace and respect of people of different religions,” Pope Leo stated. “I know that as a matter of fact, that has not always been the case.”

“I know that in Europe, there are many times fears that are present, but oftentimes generated by people who are against immigration and trying to keep out people who may be from another country, another religion, another race,” he continued. “And in that sense, I would say that we all need to work together. One of the values of this trip is precisely to raise the world’s attention to the possibility that dialogue and friendship between Muslims and Christians is possible.”

“I think one of the great lessons that Lebanon can teach to the world is precisely showing a land where Islam, Christianity are both present and are respected and that there is a possibility to live together, to be friends, “ the Pontiff said. “Stories, testimony, witnesses that heard even in the past two days of people helping each other, Christians with Muslims — both of them had their villages destroyed, for example — of saying, we can come together and work together. I think that those are lessons that would be important also that we heard in Europe or North America that we should perhaps be a little less fearful and look for ways of promoting authentic dialogue and respect.”

Lebanon, in the past and present, has hardly been a model of Christian-Muslim harmony. While moments of peaceful co-existence have occurred, persistent sectarian tensions, numerous political rifts, and episodes of violence routinely undermine any semblance of peace, especially in the wake of the Israel–Hamas war.

