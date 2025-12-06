Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes...
Tipsheet

Tech Billionaire Drops $6.25 Billion Donation to Jump-Start Trump Accounts for 25 Million Kids

Dmitri Bolt
December 06, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, alongside his wife, Susan, and the Trump administration, announced a $6.25 billion donation that will go to benefit America's children. 

Trump's signature piece of legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, created savings accounts (Trump Accounts) for American children born in 2025, 2026, 2027, or 2028. These children will receive an initial $1,000 deposit from the government. Children not born during those years, and 10 or under, will receive a $250 deposit funded by the Dell's donation. 

Any child under 18 may have a Trump Account opened in their name, but all additional contributions must come from the child's family. Families contribute money that's already been taxed, but any earnings in the account won’t be taxed until they’re withdrawn.

President Donald Trump called the Dells’ gift “one of the most generous acts in the history of our country," and “a national opportunity for every family, regardless of income, to invest in their children’s future.” 

He said it would give children “a big jump on life, especially if we get a little bit lucky with some of the numbers.”

In the White House’s own analysis of the program, the President’s Council of Economic Advisers estimated that a baby born in 2026 would have $1,091,900 by the age of 28 if the child's family, parents’ employers, and others made the maximum allowable contributions of $5,000 a year to the accounts (assuming average stock market returns).

This could help address affordability challenges, from everyday living costs to paying for college.

