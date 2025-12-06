Tech Billionaire Drops $6.25 Billion Donation to Jump-Start Trump Accounts for 25 Million Kids

The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, alongside his wife, Susan, and the Trump administration, announced a $6.25 billion donation that will go to benefit America's children.

Trump's signature piece of legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill, created savings accounts (Trump Accounts) for American children born in 2025, 2026, 2027, or 2028. These children will receive an initial $1,000 deposit from the government. Children not born during those years, and 10 or under, will receive a $250 deposit funded by the Dell's donation.

Any child under 18 may have a Trump Account opened in their name, but all additional contributions must come from the child's family. Families contribute money that's already been taxed, but any earnings in the account won’t be taxed until they’re withdrawn.

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each.



Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

SUSAN DELL after donating $6.25 billion directly into investment accounts for 25 million American children: "We believe that when children have a future that they can see is worth saving for, then that will help build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come." pic.twitter.com/UOX7ZSZJEM — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2025

President Donald Trump called the Dells’ gift “one of the most generous acts in the history of our country," and “a national opportunity for every family, regardless of income, to invest in their children’s future.”

He said it would give children “a big jump on life, especially if we get a little bit lucky with some of the numbers.”

In the White House’s own analysis of the program, the President’s Council of Economic Advisers estimated that a baby born in 2026 would have $1,091,900 by the age of 28 if the child's family, parents’ employers, and others made the maximum allowable contributions of $5,000 a year to the accounts (assuming average stock market returns).

This could help address affordability challenges, from everyday living costs to paying for college.

This guy just pulled off the smartest wealth transfer in modern history.



But nobody understands what he actually did.



Yesterday, Michael Dell announced $6.25 billion to fund "Trump Accounts" for 25 million American kids.



Media's celebrating it as philanthropy.



But it's not… pic.twitter.com/aFKqTmkRfu — Ricardo (@Ric_RTP) December 3, 2025

