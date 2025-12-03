When Was the Last Time Democrats Said Anything Good About America?

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, speaking on a podcast with progressive host Brian Tyler Cohen, discussed the idea that members of the Democratic Party have more to hate about America than love. He even pressed the point, asking, "When’s the last time you heard Democrats say something good about this country?"

“What did my father have? Okay, I know I’m a white guy, okay? I know, I’m not saying anything but that,” Cuomo began. “My father was not considered a white guy. He was considered an ethnic, okay? He had that other thing going.”

He was an other. And he hated it. And he hated the people who got to decide that, and who kept opportunities from him. So he was a real one, okay? But he loved the f**king country. That’s the part that you guys, in my opinion, don’t get right. I don’t believe AOC — or any of your horses — I have a hard time believing they love the country. I think they hate more about it than they love about it. And that may be unfair. But if it is unfair, it’s because of how they’ve made their own case about themselves

Cohen pushed back, claiming that patriotism in the United States was mostly performative, and people in other countries viewed customs like the Pledge of Allegiance as "foreign."

Cuomo went on, arguing that Democrats had pushed back on patriotism so forcefully that the right in America has complete ownership over its symbols.

Here’s my point: Why are people surprised when they see an American flag on my truck, or in front of my house? Why were the Democrats okay with that becoming a party symbol for the GOP?. You are absolutely right, and every political philosopher has only agreed with you that dissent and criticism of your government is one of the strongest forms of patriotism. I don’t even think that’s really an open question.

“What do you balance it with?” Cuomo asked. “When’s the last time you heard Democrats say something good about this country? That’s true, too. And I think it goes to your point about, hey man, you gotta play the game where it stands. I think that a real one who hates certain things that were done to them — systemic, cultural — and is fighting to change it because they believe so much in what this country can be, is, and is at her best. That’s the sweet spot. I can’t think of the last time I heard AOC say something good about the country.”

