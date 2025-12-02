What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Tipsheet

Trump Officially Nullifies All Biden-Era Autopen Pardons

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 02, 2025 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump, as of Tuesday, has officially terminated all "Pardons" or "Commutations" signed by the infamous autopen during Joe Biden's term as president.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote:

Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect. Anyone receiving “Pardons,” “Commutations,” or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

While the president made a similar post last week, his latest post includes any "pardons" or "commutations." This means that the protections for people, including Hunter Biden, Rep. Liz Cheney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and January 6 committee members and aides, may now be called into question.

Former President Biden issued more than 4,245 clemency actions during his presidency, including roughly 2,500 in his final month, the most in U.S. history. Many of those pardons were signed in his final weeks using an autopen.

