Tipsheet

White House Releases Trump's MRI Results After Media Speculation, Declares He is in Excellent Health

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 01, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The mainstream media has continued to speculate about President Trump's physical health in yet another attempt to question his credibility and fitness for office. This speculation culminated after Trump underwent a second annual physical in October, which included an MRI scan. 

On Monday, the White House moved to put the rumors to rest as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the president’s MRI results would be released to the public and read a summary from his physician to the press pool.

"As part of President Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health," Leavitt read.

The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function. President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal. No evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.

"His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused," Leavitt continued. "Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health." 

President Trump is the oldest man to be inaugurated as president.

The media has increasingly brought attention to the president's health after photos emerged in February showing bruising on Trump's hand, while in July, photos showed the president with swollen legs. The White House has brushed off claims that these are signs that the president is physically unfit for office, especially in the wake of Joe Biden's presidency. 

"Again, we will provide that to you," Leavitt added. "I think that's quite a bit of detail. And in the effort of transparency, the president promised it last night, and we have delivered today." 

