‘Seditious Six’ Under More Federal Scrutiny After Urging Troops to Defy Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 25, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached out to Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who, in a video, encouraged members of the United States Military and the intelligence community to disobey "illegal orders" issued by President Trump. 

In response, the Commander in Chief took to Truth Social, saying the lawmakers should be arrested and tried for "seditious behavior." 

Several hours later, he wrote, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The lawmakers involved in the controversial video were all former members of the U.S. military or the intelligence community, including Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Representative Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Representative Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Representative Chrissy Houlahani of Pennsylvania, and Representative Jason Crow of Colorado.

On Monday, the Department of War announced a formal review into Senator Kelly, a retired Navy captain who may be recalled to active duty and tried under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). However, four of the other Democrats previously served in the military but are not retired, meaning they are not subject to the UCMJ. Slotkin is also ineligible to be tried in the UCMJ because she formerly served as a CIA officer.

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, wrote on X, Tuesday:

The despicable video urging @DeptofWar troops to “refuse illegal orders” may seem harmless to civilians — but it carries a different weight inside the military...In the military, vague rhetoric and ambiguity undermines trust, creates hesitation in the chain of command, and erodes cohesion.The military already has clear procedures for handling unlawful orders. It does not need political actors injecting doubt into an already clear chain of command.As veterans of various sorts, the Seditious Six knew exactly what they were doing — sowing doubt through a politically-motivated influence operation. The @DeptofWar won’t fall for it or stand for it.

