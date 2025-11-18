Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White...
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests Uzbek Illegal Immigrant with Terrorist Connections Working as a Truck Driver in Kansas

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 18, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday the arrest of 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan wanted in his home country for involvement with a terrorist organization. Bozorov was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while operating an 18-wheeler in Kansas. He had been issued a commercial driver’s license by the state of Pennsylvania and was working as a truck driver.

In 2022, Uzbek authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov, accusing him of membership in a terrorist organization. He allegedly distributed online propaganda promoting jihad and recruited individuals to join the jihadist movement.

Bozorov entered the country illegally in February of 2024. The Biden administration granted him work authorization in January 2024, and the Pennsylvania state government issued him a commercial driver's license. 

Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, said in a statement:

Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways. Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

