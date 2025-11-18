ICE Arrests Uzbek Illegal Immigrant with Terrorist Connections Working as a Truck Driver in Kansas

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday the arrest of 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan wanted in his home country for involvement with a terrorist organization. Bozorov was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while operating an 18-wheeler in Kansas. He had been issued a commercial driver’s license by the state of Pennsylvania and was working as a truck driver.

Advertisement

🚨 WTF? Pennsylvania gave a COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE to an Uzbek illegal and accused TERRORIST, per @BillMelugin_



Akhror Bozorov, a wanted terrorist in Uzbekistan, was caught by ICE driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas



NO FEDERAL ROAD FUNDS TO STATES WHO GIVE LICENSES TO ILLEGALS… pic.twitter.com/e9JJCC0gWF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 17, 2025

In 2022, Uzbek authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov, accusing him of membership in a terrorist organization. He allegedly distributed online propaganda promoting jihad and recruited individuals to join the jihadist movement.

Bozorov entered the country illegally in February of 2024. The Biden administration granted him work authorization in January 2024, and the Pennsylvania state government issued him a commercial driver's license.

Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, said in a statement:

Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways. Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.