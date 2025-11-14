Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Bru...
Tipsheet

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Tariffs on Hundreds of Food Items

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 14, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order rolling back portions of his reciprocal tariffs he imposed in August on more than a hundred common food items, in an effort to bring down grocery costs for Americans. The rollback will affect beef, coffee, fruits, nuts, and spices, among other agricultural products. 

The commodities affected are largely those that cannot be produced in the United States, though some, most notably beef, are produced domestically and have seen sharp price increases.

The order will exclude those goods from the reciprocal tariffs, which range from 10 percent to 50 percent, though it does not eliminate tariff effects entirely.

The order is backdated to take effect on November 13, at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time.

According to Bloomberg, a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity said Friday that the president is following through on his pledge to negotiate trade deals and adjust levies as necessary.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hinted at the plan on Friday, arguing that the order fits within the president's trade policy and goals.

“Now is the right time to, you know, to release some of these items the president said he was going to release,” Greer said. “This is a natural outgrowth of exactly what the present signaled, and that’s what he’s doing today.”

Trump and administration officials have pushed back on claims that his trade policies have driven up the cost of living, while acknowledging that there’s more work to do to bring down prices. 

The president's approval rating on the economy has continued to slip in recent months.

This move comes as President Trump looks for ways to boost affordability for Americans. The renewed focus follows the victory of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, which has heightened attention on housing and everyday living costs. The Trump administration has also floated ideas this week to address housing affordability, including a proposed 50-year mortgage and portable mortgages.

