Scott Jennings Destroys CNN Panelist Over Absurd Trump-Venezuela Theory

CNN's Scott Jennings calmly shut down an outlandish argument by leftist attorney Madeline Summerville, who argued that the reason President Trump is carrying out military strikes on narco-terrorist vessels in the Caribbean Sea, is so he can provoke an "armed attack" from Venezuela, declare war, and then use his wartime powers to "deport people the way [he] wants to."

“I think he’s trying to provoke an armed attack," she said. "I think that’s what he’s trying to do, so he can get away with saying that we’re at war, and now I can deport people the way I want to.”

CNN anchor Abby Phillip asked Jennings if he agreed.

“I think he would argue we’re already under attack," Jennings replied. “You’ve got Venezuela that does move drugs into our country, not fentanyl. I agree with you. It’s mostly cocaine, but they are part of a narco-terrorist system in our hemisphere that floods our country with drugs. And other countries that are our allies, they flood them with drugs."

“Efforts in the past seem to have not curtailed this. And so, look, he had promised a more muscular response to the international drug trade, particularly in our hemisphere. Now we’re getting it,” he continued. “I mean, I guess you could debate the legality of it. I’ll tell you the politics of it. It’s about a 70/30 issue.”

“The American people have been wanting the government to do something more about the narco-terrorism in our hemisphere. And they’re doing it. And so we’ll…I guess we’ll see what the lawyers have to say. But I know what the American people think, and it’s like finally someone is taking these narco-terrorists seriously," he concluded.

So far, the Trump administration has performed 17 military strikes on drug trafficking vessels in both the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 narco terrorists.

President Trump has touted the effort as a step in ensuring that we protect American lives from being lost due to illegal drugs originating from South and Central American drug cartels.

