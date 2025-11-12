Newsom's Former Chief of Staff Arrested by the FBI

Dana Williamson, former Chief of Staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom, was arrested, Wednesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of public corruption.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom's former Chief of Staff was just arrested by the FBI and charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States-- which include funneling campaign money for personal use. pic.twitter.com/jbzciC9uGo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2025

According to the indictment, Williamson and at least four others are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. The indictment lists 23 counts in total, with each bank and wire fraud charge carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Federal officials allege that after Williamson joined Newsom’s administration, she transferred control of the scheme to another individual but remained actively involved. She left the administration in December 2024.

A spokesperson for Governor Newsom immediately released a statement to put distance between them, saying:

Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration. While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity. At a time when the President is openly calling for his Attorney General to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers.

“Today’s charges are the result of three years of relentless investigative work, in partnership with IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel said. “The FBI will remain vigilant in its efforts to uncover fraud and corruption, ensuring our government systems are held to the highest standards.”

Oakland Field Office Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen said in a statement:

Disguising personal luxuries as business expenses—especially to claim improper tax deductions or to willfully file fraudulent tax returns is a serious criminal offense with severe consequences. IRS-CI will pursue charges against those who deliberately exploit their business for personal enrichment.

The Department of Justice press release reads:

According to court documents, between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson conspired with others to divert approximately $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to an associate’s personal use. Collectively, they funneled the money through various business entities and disguised it as pay for what was, in reality, a no-show job.

“This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” U.S. Attorney Grant said. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.”

