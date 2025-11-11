As Mamdani Heads to City Hall, ICE Offers NYPD Officers a Way Out

Amid plummeting morale within the New York Police Department (NYPD) following Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is extending job offers to officers looking for new opportunities.

In a post to X, ICE wrote: "NYPD OFFICERS: Defend your family. Defend your city. Defend the Homeland."

They also included a link to ICE's recruitment page, which boasts a $50,000 signing bonus, $60,000 for student loan repayments, and 25 percent premium pay.

NYPD OFFICERS: Defend your family. Defend your city. Defend the Homeland.https://t.co/3c7b0RyFW8 pic.twitter.com/fPTCWv8vFt — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 10, 2025

To fulfill President Trump’s campaign promise to deport every illegal immigrant in the United States, the Big, Beautiful Bill allocated nearly $30 billion in new funding to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The legislation also required ICE to hire at least 10,000 new officers to support nationwide deportation efforts. Since the Department of Homeland Security’s hiring initiative began, ICE has received more than 200,000 applications and, by September 2025, had extended over 18,000 job offers.

They would be glad to extend more offers to disgruntled and seasoned officers of the NYPD.

The NYPD’s interest in switching jobs stems from the policies of self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who has prioritized mental health initiatives as his primary approach to addressing the city’s crime problem. Mamdani has also called for defunding the NYPD, positioning himself as a politician fundamentally opposed to law enforcement.

Mamdani has also described the NYPD as “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety” and labeled the department as a “rogue agency.”

