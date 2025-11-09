Illinois Poised to Become First Midwestern State to Legalize Assisted Suicide

Illinois may become the first state in America's heartland to legalize physician-assisted suicide.

On Halloween, the Illinois state legislature voted 30–27 to send the bill to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for consideration. The bill, if signed into law, would allow doctors to prescribe deadly pills to those who are terminally ill and have been given less than six months to live.

Advertisement

Breaking: The Illinois Senate passed physician assisted suicide in the early morning hours. Bishop Paprocki condemns the action:



"It is quite fitting that the forces of the culture of death in the Illinois General Assembly passed physician-assisted suicide on October 31—a day… pic.twitter.com/3JwFl8XBrU — Diocese of Spfld (@diospringfield) October 31, 2025

The head of litigation at the Thomas More Society, a Roman Catholic public interest law firm, Peter Breen, told the Daily Wire: “You’re not just allowing physicians to give people deadly drugs to kill themselves, but you’re actually forcing us or people of faith, to be part of it, to promote it. I know of no other state where the legislature has gone this far in restricting the religious liberty rights of people of faith.”

While doctors are not forced to prescribe the pill, Breen argued that the bill contains provisions that “force institutions and physicians to refer for and to inform about the opportunity to take deadly drugs and end your life.”

JB Pritzker on Monday said. “I know how terrible it is that someone who’s in the last six months of their life could be experiencing terrible pain and anguish. And I know people who’ve gone through that. It hits me deeply and makes me wonder about, you know, how we can alleviate the pain that they’re going through?”

While the governor said he would view the legislation, he has not signaled which way he leans.

Breen argued that even though Pritzker is one of the most liberal governors in the country, he has faith that the bill would not pass. If it does, he assured the Daily Wire that the Thomas More Society would immediately sue to block the legislation.

Currently, 11 states and the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., allow for physician-assisted suicide.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.