The FDA Is Working Against MAHA
DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying...
VIP
Here's How an Actor Just Ended the Case for Reparations
WI Senator Ron Johnson: Democrats Are in a Complete State of Denial Over...
How Do You Say 'America First' in Chinese?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 293: What God Says About Himself in the...
Really Listening to the Voters
Man Who Terrorized Christian Churches With Bomb Threats Sentenced to 6 Years in...
From the Heart to the Ballot Box: The Policies We Elect Reflect the...
Suspect in Black Jeep Fires at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago, DHS Reports
Trump Urges Senate Republicans To Redirect Money From Insurance Companies to People
Schumer Retreated Mid-Questioning When Pressed on Written ACA Fix
U.S. Attorney: Man Stole $150M Through Fraudulent Shell Company
California Man Arrested for Investment Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Illinois Poised to Become First Midwestern State to Legalize Assisted Suicide

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 09, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Illinois may become the first state in America's heartland to legalize physician-assisted suicide.

On Halloween, the Illinois state legislature voted 30–27 to send the bill to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for consideration. The bill, if signed into law, would allow doctors to prescribe deadly pills to those who are terminally ill and have been given less than six months to live. 

Advertisement

The head of litigation at the Thomas More Society, a Roman Catholic public interest law firm, Peter Breen, told the Daily Wire: “You’re not just allowing physicians to give people deadly drugs to kill themselves, but you’re actually forcing us or people of faith, to be part of it, to promote it. I know of no other state where the legislature has gone this far in restricting the religious liberty rights of people of faith.”

While doctors are not forced to prescribe the pill, Breen argued that the bill contains provisions that “force institutions and physicians to refer for and to inform about the opportunity to take deadly drugs and end your life.”

JB Pritzker on Monday said. “I know how terrible it is that someone who’s in the last six months of their life could be experiencing terrible pain and anguish. And I know people who’ve gone through that. It hits me deeply and makes me wonder about, you know, how we can alleviate the pain that they’re going through?”

Recommended

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER MENTAL HEALTH PRO-LIFE

While the governor said he would view the legislation, he has not signaled which way he leans.

Breen argued that even though Pritzker is one of the most liberal governors in the country, he has faith that the bill would not pass. If it does, he assured the Daily Wire that the Thomas More Society would immediately sue to block the legislation.

Currently, 11 states and the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., allow for physician-assisted suicide. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
DOJ Is Trying to Investigate Stephen Miller's Doxxer – Democrat Officials Are Trying to Stop Them Jeff Charles
Here's How an Actor Just Ended the Case for Reparations Amy Curtis
Schumer Retreated Mid-Questioning When Pressed on Written ACA Fix Scott McClallen
WI Senator Ron Johnson: Democrats Are in a Complete State of Denial Over Disastrous Obamacare Amy Curtis
The FDA Is Working Against MAHA Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement