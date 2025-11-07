Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords, As More Nations Consider Following Suit

Kazakhstan is the latest Muslim-majority country expected to join the Abraham Accords as of Thursday.

President Trump said, "This evening, I'm also delighted to report that Kazakhstan has officially agreed... [to join] the Abraham Accords — and I just want to thank you, Mr. President."

Advertisement

.@POTUS: "This evening, I'm also delighted to report that Kazakhstan has officially agreed... [to join] the Abraham Accords — and I just want to thank you, Mr. President." pic.twitter.com/gSWkSXFJs8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 7, 2025

The Abraham Accords brokered by President Trump in 2020 sought to encourage countries in the Middle East to normalize relations with Israel, aiming to enhance peace, economic cooperation, and regional stability. When first signed, the agreement included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Sudan signed on in 2021, but internal instability delayed any bilateral agreement.

"This is going to show that the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of and it will be a step for turning the page on the war in Gaza and moving forward toward more peace and cooperation in the region," a U.S. official told Axios.

President Trump signaled that several more countries have shown interest in signing the Accords, including Saudi Arabia and Syria, but no formal effort has been made.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House next week, where joining the Abraham Accords may be discussed. That meeting will be followed by a visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 18.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.