Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords, As More Nations Consider Following Suit

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 07, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Kazakhstan is the latest Muslim-majority country expected to join the Abraham Accords as of Thursday.

President Trump said, "This evening, I'm also delighted to report that Kazakhstan has officially agreed... [to join] the Abraham Accords — and I just want to thank you, Mr. President."

The Abraham Accords brokered by President Trump in 2020 sought to encourage countries in the Middle East to normalize relations with Israel, aiming to enhance peace, economic cooperation, and regional stability. When first signed, the agreement included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Sudan signed on in 2021, but internal instability delayed any bilateral agreement.

"This is going to show that the Abraham Accords is a club that many countries want to be a member of and it will be a step for turning the page on the war in Gaza and moving forward toward more peace and cooperation in the region," a U.S. official told Axios

President Trump signaled that several more countries have shown interest in signing the Accords, including Saudi Arabia and Syria, but no formal effort has been made. 

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House next week, where joining the Abraham Accords may be discussed. That meeting will be followed by a visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 18.

