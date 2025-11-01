Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch
Is This CBS News Host on Her Way Out?
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and...
Abigail Spanberger's Answer on Job Creation in Virginia Was Insane
These Republican Senators are Pushing Back on Trump's Filibuster Demand
Leftist Fanaticism, Now and Forevermore
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Was AWS Outage Taken Seriously Enough?
New Jersey Continues to Shred the Second Amendment
The Quiet Threat Undermining U.S. Defense From Within
Virginia's Earle-Sears and New Jersey's Ciattarelli Allow Voters to Send a Message
Unions Are Fighting the Workers They Claim to Protect
Tucker Carlson’s Conspiracy Theory-Riddled 9/11 Documentary
Hey, ANTIFA, Justice Is Coming
Tipsheet

Maryland Justice Accused of Bias After Political Halloween Display Surfaces During Major Climate Trial

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 01, 2025 8:00 AM
seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A liberal Maryland Supreme Court justice, Peter Killough, is facing backlash over political Halloween decorations. Some of the decorations included gravestones that read, "Here lies the Constitution," "RIP Freedom of Speech," "RIP Food Aid," "Beware Health Insurance Cuts," "RIP Due Process," and "RIP Climate Science." 

Advertisement

Critics are saying the decorations cast doubt on whether Killough can rule fairly and impartially in cases before the court, especially as the Maryland Supreme Court is currently hearing a high-stakes environmental case.

That case, Mayor & City Council of Baltimore v. BP P.L.C., involves a lawsuit brought by Baltimore officials against major oil companies, accusing them of knowingly misleading the public about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change and contributing to costly local damage from rising sea levels and extreme weather. Oral arguments were heard on October 6.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, Nick Cavey, told Fox News Digital that "the signs belong to Justice Killough's wife" and that the Justice "has no further comments."

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould told Fox News in an interview that the decorations indicate clear biases and raise serious doubt over whether Killough should be involved in the case at all. 

"It’s cast a shadow over the decision now," Gould said. "The public, whatever side you're on, is inevitably going to feel distrust."

"If the judge really felt this way, he should have recused himself," he added. "If it's a case where he has such strong political leanings, then he shouldn't have sat on it. The problem now is … the case has already been argued. The briefs have already been submitted. It's already been sent to the court to issue a ruling. How can you un-ring the bell now?"

Recommended

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE JUDGES LAWSUIT MARYLAND SUPREME COURT

This isn’t the first time Killough has been at the center of controversy. In 2022, while serving as a circuit court judge in Prince George’s County, he was pulled from juvenile cases following several complaints from top local officials, including the police chief and council members, who accused him of going too easy on violent youth offenders.

In particularly bad example, Killough allowed a 12-year-old who admitted to shooting and killing another teen to avoid any jail time. He instead put the teen on monitored probation. The victim’s mother, Ja’Ka McKnight, told the outlet the ruling "was a slap in my face, I felt like a suspect in the courtroom," and added, "I didn’t understand it, he was laid back and nonchalant about it."

Killough was appointed to the court by Democratic Governor Wes Moore in July of 2024.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch Matt Vespa
Is This CBS News Host on Her Way Out? Matt Vespa
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Judges Order Trump Admin to Fund SNAP — There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson’s Conspiracy Theory-Riddled 9/11 Documentary Tim Sumner

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Advertisement