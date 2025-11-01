Maryland Justice Accused of Bias After Political Halloween Display Surfaces During Major Climate Trial

A liberal Maryland Supreme Court justice, Peter Killough, is facing backlash over political Halloween decorations. Some of the decorations included gravestones that read, "Here lies the Constitution," "RIP Freedom of Speech," "RIP Food Aid," "Beware Health Insurance Cuts," "RIP Due Process," and "RIP Climate Science."

Critics are saying the decorations cast doubt on whether Killough can rule fairly and impartially in cases before the court, especially as the Maryland Supreme Court is currently hearing a high-stakes environmental case.

That case, Mayor & City Council of Baltimore v. BP P.L.C., involves a lawsuit brought by Baltimore officials against major oil companies, accusing them of knowingly misleading the public about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change and contributing to costly local damage from rising sea levels and extreme weather. Oral arguments were heard on October 6.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, Nick Cavey, told Fox News Digital that "the signs belong to Justice Killough's wife" and that the Justice "has no further comments."

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould told Fox News in an interview that the decorations indicate clear biases and raise serious doubt over whether Killough should be involved in the case at all.

"It’s cast a shadow over the decision now," Gould said. "The public, whatever side you're on, is inevitably going to feel distrust."

"If the judge really felt this way, he should have recused himself," he added. "If it's a case where he has such strong political leanings, then he shouldn't have sat on it. The problem now is … the case has already been argued. The briefs have already been submitted. It's already been sent to the court to issue a ruling. How can you un-ring the bell now?"

This isn’t the first time Killough has been at the center of controversy. In 2022, while serving as a circuit court judge in Prince George’s County, he was pulled from juvenile cases following several complaints from top local officials, including the police chief and council members, who accused him of going too easy on violent youth offenders.

In particularly bad example, Killough allowed a 12-year-old who admitted to shooting and killing another teen to avoid any jail time. He instead put the teen on monitored probation. The victim’s mother, Ja’Ka McKnight, told the outlet the ruling "was a slap in my face, I felt like a suspect in the courtroom," and added, "I didn’t understand it, he was laid back and nonchalant about it."

Killough was appointed to the court by Democratic Governor Wes Moore in July of 2024.

