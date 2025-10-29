Gavin Newsom Invokes the Bible Against Trump Over SNAP Funding Cut Off

California Governor Gavin Newsom invoked the Bible on Tuesday during remarks outside the state Capitol, condemning the Trump administration and blaming it for the impending cutoff of SNAP payments, as a result of the Schumer Shutdown.

Newsom, alongside state Attorney General Rob Bonta and Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson, cited teachings from Matthew, Isaiah, Luke, and Proverbs, arguing that feeding the poor is "core and central to what it is to align to God’s will."

"It’s not a suggestion in the Old [and] the New Testament," Newsom said. "These guys need to stop the B.S. in Washington. They’re sitting there in their prayer breakfasts. Maybe they got an edited version of [President] Donald Trump’s Bible, and they edited all of that out. Cruelty is the policy."

Newsom: The New Testament and Old Testament have one dominant thing in common—Matthew, Isaiah, Luke, Proverbs, go down the list—it’s about food, about serving those who are hungry. It’s not a suggestion; it’s core and essential to what it means to align with God’s will.



Gavni Newsom was raised Catholic and attended Santa Clara University, a Jesuit institution. He has occasionally cited his religious background and Jesuit education when discussing social issues.

Newsom's comments came as California, alongside two dozen other states, sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture over its decision to suspend November SNAP benefits amid the Schumer Shutdown. While SNAP has a contingency fund for situations such as the shutdown, there have been no plans made to use it to provide SNAP payments to the nearly 42 million Americans who use it.

Bonta claimed that the USDA is "unlawfully withholding payments."

