Obama Furious at Pelosi Over Kamala Endorsement: 'What the F**k Did You Just Do?'

Former President Barack Obama was reportedly angry with Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her quick endorsement of Kamala Harris shortly after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

According to the upcoming book, "Retribution," by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Pelosi and Obama had collectively come to an understanding that Harris "should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged." However, Pelosi endorsed Harris within 24 hours of Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

A source close to Pelosi informed Karl that "The Obamas were not happy."

"This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f--- did you just do?’" Karl wrote.

His book claims that Obama harbored serious doubts about Kamala Harris’s ability to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump. He reportedly favored holding an open convention to choose a replacement for President Biden.

"Obama and Pelosi — arguably the two most influential figures in the Democratic Party — had privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements," Karl wrote. "The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?"

Obama then called Pelosi to chew her out, where she argued that "that train has left the station," following Biden's endorsement of his Vice President.

The source close to Pelosi said that Obama sounded "genuinely irritated."

The Obamas waited five days to endorse Harris in a phone call.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama said.

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic." Michelle added.

