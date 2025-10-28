I Don't Know What to Say...the NAACP Really Must Hate Black Women
This Pro-Hamas Clown Thought It Was a Good Idea to Assault Jewish People...
Democrat Cities Better Prepare for More Troops After What Trump Just Said
VIP
Democrats Just Got a Dire Warning That They Will Probably Ignore
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell Goes Off on Scott Jennings and Off the Rails; Nicolle Wallace...
VIP
'Gender Affirmation' Isn't Compassion, It's Dangerous and Deadly
VIP
Controversial Oregon Gun Law Heading to State Supreme Court
Five Republican Senators Join Democrats to Block Trump’s Tariffs on Brazil
The Trans Partner of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Missing
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pac...
VIP
Five Years After BLM Rioters Tore It Down, the Albert Pike Statue Back...
Bill Gates Does a 180 on Climate Change — Says It’s Not the...
Netanyahu Orders Massive Strikes on Gaza After Hamas Violates Trump-Brokered Ceasefire
Johnson, Pfluger Make It Clear: This Isn’t the Democratic Party of JFK Anymore
Tipsheet

Obama Furious at Pelosi Over Kamala Endorsement: 'What the F**k Did You Just Do?'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 28, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama was reportedly angry with Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her quick endorsement of Kamala Harris shortly after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Advertisement

According to the upcoming book, "Retribution," by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Pelosi and Obama had collectively come to an understanding that Harris "should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged." However, Pelosi endorsed Harris within 24 hours of Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

A source close to Pelosi informed Karl that "The Obamas were not happy."

"This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f--- did you just do?’" Karl wrote.

His book claims that Obama harbored serious doubts about Kamala Harris’s ability to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump. He reportedly favored holding an open convention to choose a replacement for President Biden.

"Obama and Pelosi — arguably the two most influential figures in the Democratic Party — had privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements," Karl wrote. "The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?"

Recommended

The Trans Partner of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Missing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NANCY PELOSI

Obama then called Pelosi to chew her out, where she argued that "that train has left the station," following Biden's endorsement of his Vice President.

The source close to Pelosi said that Obama sounded "genuinely irritated."

The Obamas waited five days to endorse Harris in a phone call. 

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama said.

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic." Michelle added.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trans Partner of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Missing Dmitri Bolt
Five Republican Senators Join Democrats to Block Trump’s Tariffs on Brazil Dmitri Bolt
Trump Administration Announces Deadliest Strike Yet: 14 Narco-Terrorists Killed in the Pacific Dmitri Bolt
New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
I Don't Know What to Say...the NAACP Really Must Hate Black Women Matt Vespa
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being Torn Down) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trans Partner of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Missing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement