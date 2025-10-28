The Trans Partner of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Missing

Lance Twiggs, the transgender partner of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, has seemingly vanished from his hometown just six weeks after the killing.

🚨 BREAKING: Six weeks after psycho Tyler Robinson allegedly guns down our MAGA lion Charlie Kirk at UVU, his trans partner Lance Twiggs, 22, from St. George, has vanished from their $1,800/mo love nest.



Mail’s stacking like bad polls, door notes ignored, car’s gone, family’s… pic.twitter.com/eDGGwbYKby — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) October 28, 2025

Twiggs has kept a low profile since reports revealed that Robinson had informed him of the plot in text messages between the two. He has reportedly avoided his $1,800-a-month apartment on the outskirts of St. George, Utah. Authorities say Twiggs has cooperated fully with investigators but has declined to speak publicly about the incident.

Robinson, on Monday, made a brief court appearance, where the judge ruled on his request to appear in court in civilian clothing and without restraints, with his attorneys arguing that it could sway possible jurors. Judge Tony Graf approved Robinson's first request but denied his second in a partial win for Kirk's assassin. He is set to appear again on January 16, with his arraignment being set for January 30. Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating the United Healthcare CEO, made similar requests.

Twiggs, age 22, who is referred to with masculine pronouns by authorities, moved in with Robinson sometime after he was expelled from his devout Mormon parents' home in 2018. Twiggs' Venmo activity shows several payments over the last two years from his parents with notes like "prescriptions" and "gas money."

The most recent payment from Twiggs' father was just a few months before Charlie Kirk was shot. It remains uncertain if Twiggs currently lives with his parents or still resides in St. George, which is about four hours away from Utah Valley University, where Charlie was assassinated in September.

