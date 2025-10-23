Zohran Mamdani Confronted on Stage. Does He Support Global Jihad?

Zohran Mamdani was pressed on Wednesday night during the second New York City mayoral debate over whether he supported global jihad.

"This issue is personal for me," Sliwa, whose two sons were raised Jewish, said to Mamdani, "Let me speak on behalf of my two sons when they've heard some of the statements you've made, like in support of global jihad, and I hear some people out there saying, ‘the Jews that time is due,’ which means the same thing. They're frightened; they're scared. They view you as the arsonist who fanned the flames of antisemitism."

"You’ve got a lot of explaining to do, a lot of apologizing to do," Sliwa continued. "My sons are afraid. Their family, their friends, many in the Jewish community are concerned if you become mayor, because they don't think when antisemitism rears its ugly head, which it's now doing more than ever before, that you will have the ability to come in and put out those flames of hate."

Nearly 12 percent of New Yorkers are Jewish, yet Zohran Mamdani has not presented himself as a pro-Israel or pro-Jewish candidate. He continues to champion the alleged plight of Palestine, while providing cover for Hamas and fanning the flames of anti-Semitism. Mamdani has also refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.” While pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas Democrats defend the slogan as a call for resistance against injustice, others contend it is an explicit call for violent uprising.

"I think there is room for disagreement on many positions and many policies, but I also want to correct the record: I have never, not once, spoken in support of global jihad," Mamdani fired back.

"That is not something that I have said, and that continues to be ascribed to me. And frankly, I think much of it has to do with the fact that I am the first Muslim candidate to be on the precipice of winning this election. All the same, Curtis, I do still want to be the mayor that will keep your sons safe, that will keep every single New Yorker safe."

A good start would be funding the NYPD rather than "mental health professionals" to help lower crime rates, and not supporting a movement that threatens violence as its act of resistance.

Zohran Mamdani: “I have never spoken in support of global jihad.”



Fact check: False. Zohran’s own X account shows him endorsing the phrase, “globalize the Intifada.” https://t.co/IHgfvjJNXx pic.twitter.com/RreatIxLy7 — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) October 23, 2025

