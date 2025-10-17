VIP
Tipsheet

President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 17, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Donald Trump told Maria Bartiromo on a preview of "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats made one major mistake amid the ongoing Schumer Shutdown. He said that they gave Republicans an opportunity to finally clear out some of the bureaucracy in the federal government.

"I think they could just stay out forever, I mean, to be honest with you. Now, what we're doing is we're cutting Democrat programs that we didn't want because... I mean, they made one mistake. They didn't realize that that gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted. You know, giveaways, welfare programs, et cetera. And we're doing that, and we're cutting them permanently," Trump said in the interview, set to be released on Sunday. 

Bariromo then went on to ask the president about the "No Kings" rally, set to take place this weekend. She said, "Do you think that the government shutdown is all about this rally that's happening this weekend, the ‘No Kings’ rally?" 

"I mean, some people say they want to delay it for that. This is not a king, you know, they're saying, they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump responded. 

"No, but just so that Chuck Schumer could go and say, ‘I'm fighting Trump,'" Bartiromo replied. 

"Well, Chuck is, you know, at the end of the line. He's being beaten by everybody that they poll against him. And you know what he did is he did the right thing a couple of years ago on something like this. And he got hurt by his party. And it doesn't ... I don't think it matters to him. I think he's just so dead that he'll do anything," Trump said. "We're cutting a $20 billion project that Schumer fought for 15 years to get, and I'm cutting the project. The project is gonna be dead. It's just pretty much dead right now." 

However, a federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked Trump’s administration from proceeding with mass layoffs of over 4,000 federal employees, ruling the actions likely illegal and politically motivated. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston said the layoffs inflicted a “human cost that cannot be tolerated” and halted all layoffs for at least two weeks pending further hearings. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

