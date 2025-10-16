Former Trump Advisor John Bolton Is In Deep Trouble
Antifa Members Face First-Ever Terrorism Charges From DOJ

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 16, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Two Antifa members have been indicted by a federal grand jury on terrorism related charges in connection with a July 4th attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an indictment, originally filed Wednesday, accusing Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts of providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal officers, and firing weapons during those attempts.

"For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th."

"We are executing under President Trump's new authorities at record speed," he continued. "To date, the FBI has made over 20 arrests tied to this case and related Antifa networks. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on our watch."

Arnold and Evetts, along with nine other people, ambushed federal agents, using fireworks to divert attention as they vandalized government vehicles. When officers moved in, Arnold yelled, “Get to the rifles!” according to the indictment.

"Seconds later, coconspirator-1 [Arnold] opened fire on the officers, striking the Alvarado officer in the neck area as the unarmed correctional officers ducked and ran for cover. The wounded officer fell to the ground but was able to return a few shots. Coconspirator-1 continued to fire additional rounds until his rifle jammed. The attackers then left the scene," the indictment read.

Arnold and Evettes are facing up to 20 years in prison.

The charges come weeks after President Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

