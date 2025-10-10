200 U.S. Troops to Help Enforce Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

The United States government will send 200 troops to help secure and monitor the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. They will be part of a team that includes troops from partner nations and non-governmental organizations, the White House announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

Officials told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that U.S. Central Command will establish a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel to help manage the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, monitor implementation of the ceasefire agreement, and oversee the transition to a civilian-led government.

The 200 American service members will have expertise in transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering, an official said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified earlier reports claiming that 200 American troops would be deployed to Israel, explaining that the personnel are already stationed under U.S. Central Command and are simply being assigned a new mission. She wrote on X, "To be clear: up to 200 U.S. personnel, who are already stationed at CENTCOM, will be tasked with monitoring the peace agreement in Israel, and they will work with other international forces on the ground."

This is NOT true and taken out of context.



To be clear: up to 200 U.S. personnel, who are already stationed at CENTCOM, will be tasked with monitoring the peace agreement in Israel, and they will work with other international forces on the ground. https://t.co/V8UoUSrjA5 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 9, 2025

No new troops will be deployed to assist in negotiations, and no U.S. forces will be sent into Gaza.

A second official confirmed to the AP that the personnel will come from U.S. Central Command, which has troops stationed throughout the Middle East. They added that some troops have already arrived in Israel, with more expected to deploy throughout the weekend to begin setting up the coordination center.

Military personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will also be deployed to Israel, and are set to be embedded with U.S. forces.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.