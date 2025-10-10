The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
Tipsheet

Deadly Explosion Levels Manufacturing Plant in Tennessee: 19 Missing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 10, 2025 5:15 PM
Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC

An explosion occurred on Friday at an Accurate Energetic Systems manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday. Multiple people are dead, and several more are unaccounted for.

The explosion occurred shortly before 8 am, near Bucksnort, located around 50 miles west of Nashville.

"We do have some folks, we can confirm that we do have some that are deceased," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters. "This is not going to be something that we're going to be like a car wreck or something like that — that we're just going to clean up the debris and leave. We're going to probably be here for a few days."

Humphrey County Emergency Management said at least 19 people are missing and several more have been hospitalized.

And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks Matt Vespa
Multiple agencies responded to the explosion. 

Residents living near the manufacturing plant in Lobelville said they felt their houses shake.

"I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it," Gentry Stover told The Associated Press. "I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that."

State Representative Jody Barrett from the neighboring town of Dickson expressed concern over the possible economic impact of the explosion, as the manufacturing plant was a key source of jobs in the area.

"We live probably 15 miles as the crow flies, and we absolutely heard it at the house," Barrett said. "It sounded like something going through the roof of our house."

Accurate Energetic Systems, according to its website, "is dedicated to the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of high-quality energetic products utilized in both defense and commercial markets." Clients include the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security.

MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TENNESSEE

