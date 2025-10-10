California Voters Sound Alarm Over 'See-Through' Ballot Envelopes on Prop 50

Mail-in voting is now underway in California for Proposition 50, a measure that, if approved, would give the Democrat supermajority in the state legislature expanded authority to redraw district maps, paving the way for additional Democrat seats in Congress ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Advertisement

However, some voters have noticed something concerning when they fold up their ballot and place it inside the envelope: a cleverly placed punch hole, allowing whoever handles the envelope to see how that person voted on Prop. 50.

Sent to me by a follower. Voters in multiple California counties, including San Francisco, are reporting that their ballots have holes which reveal if they voted "NO" on Prop 50



Prop 50 would allow California to redistrict its state.



This needs to be investigated immediately pic.twitter.com/MMY6fJXjiP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2025

HOLY CR*P 🚨 Gavin Newsom’s redistricting election is going to be RIGGED



California resident got her ballot:



If you Vote No on prop 50 to stop the redistricting, it shows through the envelope



This makes it easier for Democrats to identify them and throw them in the trash pic.twitter.com/SKm8Rpe3Lc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 9, 2025

CBS News reported as much, saying that voters specifically in Sacramento County were experiencing this issue.

"If someone were unscrupulous and didn't like how I voted, they could double-mark it, which would invalidate my vote," Allen Wegat, a concerned voter, told CBS. "It makes it too easy for bad actors."

Sacramento County election officials said they’ve received a flood of emails this week from voters concerned about the holes in their mail-in ballot envelopes.

Ken Casparis is the spokesperson for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters said that election integrity is not at risk, and that those holes serve a purpose...

"It is a non-issue," Casparis said. "They're very important. So there are a couple of reasons that we have the holes on the back of our ballot and one on the front."

According to Casparis, the envelope’s design, with two holes on the front and one on the back, serves a dual purpose: it lets election staff easily verify that a ballot has been taken out, and it provides an accessibility aid for voters with limited vision.

"It gives them something to feel so they know where to sign their name," he said.

However, Casparis said that if voters are truly concerned, then they can fold their ballot in a way that doesn't reveal how they voted.

"So, the back of the card is left blank, just fold it, you've got nothing on either side of this, stick in your ballot envelope," Casparis said.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.