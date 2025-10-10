The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
VIP
Is the Schumer Shutdown Paving the Way for Trump’s Tariff Agenda?
Dan Rather Did Not Just Say That About CBS News Hiring Bari Weiss
And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks
Zohran Mamdani's Dual Ugandan Citizenship, Ties to Anti-Gay Politician Are Causing Him Pro...
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award to President Trump
Jasmine Crockett Says Team Harris Wouldn't Let Her Campaign for Kamala in Rural...
The New York Times Laments Hamas Losing the 'Leverage' of Holding Innocent People...
Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Removal of Houston LGBTQ+ Crosswalk
Jimmy Kimmel Pulls a Biden and Claims Antifa Isn't a Real Thing
NEA's 'Indigenous Peoples' Resources Includes Map That Erases Israel
Deadly Explosion Levels Manufacturing Plant in Tennessee: 19 Missing
Public University Professor Joins the Fight to Disband TPUSA Chapter
Democrats Double Down on Katie Porter
Tipsheet

California Voters Sound Alarm Over 'See-Through' Ballot Envelopes on Prop 50

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 10, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Mail-in voting is now underway in California for Proposition 50, a measure that, if approved, would give the Democrat supermajority in the state legislature expanded authority to redraw district maps, paving the way for additional Democrat seats in Congress ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

Advertisement

However, some voters have noticed something concerning when they fold up their ballot and place it inside the envelope: a cleverly placed punch hole, allowing whoever handles the envelope to see how that person voted on Prop. 50.

CBS News reported as much, saying that voters specifically in Sacramento County were experiencing this issue. 

"If someone were unscrupulous and didn't like how I voted, they could double-mark it, which would invalidate my vote," Allen Wegat, a concerned voter, told CBS. "It makes it too easy for bad actors."

Sacramento County election officials said they’ve received a flood of emails this week from voters concerned about the holes in their mail-in ballot envelopes.

Recommended

And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ken Casparis is the spokesperson for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters said that election integrity is not at risk, and that those holes serve a purpose...

"It is a non-issue," Casparis said. "They're very important. So there are a couple of reasons that we have the holes on the back of our ballot and one on the front."

According to Casparis, the envelope’s design, with two holes on the front and one on the back, serves a dual purpose: it lets election staff easily verify that a ballot has been taken out, and it provides an accessibility aid for voters with limited vision.

"It gives them something to feel so they know where to sign their name," he said.

However, Casparis said that if voters are truly concerned, then they can fold their ballot in a way that doesn't reveal how they voted.

"So, the back of the card is left blank, just fold it, you've got nothing on either side of this, stick in your ballot envelope," Casparis said.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks Matt Vespa
Trump: Some 'Very Strange' Things Are Happening in China Katie Pavlich
The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway Katie Pavlich
Dan Rather Did Not Just Say That About CBS News Hiring Bari Weiss Matt Vespa
Deadly Explosion Levels Manufacturing Plant in Tennessee: 19 Missing Dmitri Bolt
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Award to President Trump Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

And This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks Matt Vespa
Advertisement