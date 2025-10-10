Democrats Double Down on Katie Porter

Democratic allies have decided to continue to stand with California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, despite recently resurfaced videos of her brutally mistreating her staff, and her shocking blow-up at a reporter for asking a simple follow-up question during an interview.

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter loses it during an interview, complains that she is being asked questions.



Reporter: “What do you say to the 40% of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?”



Porter: "How would I need them in order… pic.twitter.com/3pdxMSacYQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2025

Is there anyone as unlikeable as Katie Porter?!



I am hereby nominating Katie Porter for "Karen of the Year" for 2025.



She is competing with Jessica Tarlov and the Phillies Baseball Karen pic.twitter.com/3oM4UNW0TO — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 9, 2025

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting.



"I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark."



I'm convinced… pic.twitter.com/hE6JCwhjli — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

Teamsters California endorsed Katie Porter, with co-chairs Peter Finn and Chris Griswold saying in a statement last month that "Teamsters are ready to mobilize, organize, and do whatever it takes to ensure Katie Porter is our next governor."

Porter's outbursts seem to have had no effect on their endorsement.

"In this critical moment in our country, we don’t need to be polite, go along to get along, establishment politicians that keep getting run over by the opposition—we need strong leaders like Katie Porter that are willing to call it like it is and stand up and fight for everyday Californians," Finn and Griswold said in a statement on Thursday.

California Representative David Min also doubled down, saying, "Katie Porter is a fighter, she’s smart as a whip, and as a single mom, she understands the issues California’s working families are facing. She would make a great governor, and I’m proud to support her."

Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, did the same, posting on X on Thursday that Katie Porter is "one of the toughest, most authentic leaders I’ve ever met. For Californians who play by the rules and just want a fair shot, Katie Porter has always been in their corner."

.@katieporteroc is one of the toughest, most authentic leaders I’ve ever met. For Californians who play by the rules and just want a fair shot, Katie Porter has always been in their corner. — Tiffany Muller (@Tiffany_Muller) October 9, 2025

Apparently, to Democrats, screaming at your staff and belittling reporters isn’t a disqualifying trait; it’s actually a leadership style.

