Democrats Double Down on Katie Porter

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 10, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Democratic allies have decided to continue to stand with California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, despite recently resurfaced videos of her brutally mistreating her staff, and her shocking blow-up at a reporter for asking a simple follow-up question during an interview.

Teamsters California endorsed Katie Porter, with co-chairs Peter Finn and Chris Griswold saying in a statement last month that "Teamsters are ready to mobilize, organize, and do whatever it takes to ensure Katie Porter is our next governor."

Porter's outbursts seem to have had no effect on their endorsement.

"In this critical moment in our country, we don’t need to be polite, go along to get along, establishment politicians that keep getting run over by the opposition—we need strong leaders like Katie Porter that are willing to call it like it is and stand up and fight for everyday Californians," Finn and Griswold said in a statement on Thursday.

California Representative David Min also doubled down, saying, "Katie Porter is a fighter, she’s smart as a whip, and as a single mom, she understands the issues California’s working families are facing. She would make a great governor, and I’m proud to support her."

Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, did the same, posting on X on Thursday that Katie Porter is "one of the toughest, most authentic leaders I’ve ever met. For Californians who play by the rules and just want a fair shot, Katie Porter has always been in their corner."

Apparently, to Democrats, screaming at your staff and belittling reporters isn’t a disqualifying trait; it’s actually a leadership style.

