Chicago Mayor Sides With Chaos: Calls Trump ‘Unstable’ While City Overrun by Gangs

The Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, was on CNN on Tuesday, calling President Donald Trump an "unstable human being" who needs to be "checked" in his use of military troops in American cities.

Chicago mayor says 'unstable human being' Trump must be 'checked' on military use in US cities | Marc Tamasco Fox News



Nearly 300 federal agents carried out a 'targeted immigration enforcement operation' in Chicago on Tuesday



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CNN… pic.twitter.com/MtvZMJ7OGc — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) October 1, 2025

"This president is an unstable human being, and it's right for this moment to check him. And we're calling on Congress to do its job," Johnson said, while commenting on a clip of Trump speaking to military officers at Quantico, Virginia. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer pressed the mayor for his reaction to Trump’s promise to send National Guard troops to his city “very soon.”

"There's no way that anyone in this country should be okay with armed militarized troops being sent to cities," he said. "These individuals, these brave women and men who signed up to serve and protect this country, they do not do it with being deployed against American citizens and residents in mind."

"This is not only appalling, but this is, quite frankly, an egregious attempt to undermine the sanctity of our democracy."

Johnson's comments come days after JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, announced that the Department of Homeland Security is "seeking the deployment of 100 military troops to Illinois." It also comes weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago began earlier this month.

On Tuesday, nearly 300 federal agents from ICE, the FBI, and other agencies conducted a “targeted immigration enforcement operation” in Chicago, aimed at six suspected Tren de Aragua gang members. The sweep resulted in almost two dozen arrests.

