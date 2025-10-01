The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open
Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Sides With Chaos: Calls Trump ‘Unstable’ While City Overrun by Gangs

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 01, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, was on CNN on Tuesday, calling President Donald Trump an "unstable human being" who needs to be "checked" in his use of military troops in American cities.

"This president is an unstable human being, and it's right for this moment to check him. And we're calling on Congress to do its job," Johnson said, while commenting on a clip of Trump speaking to military officers at Quantico, Virginia. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer pressed the mayor for his reaction to Trump’s promise to send National Guard troops to his city “very soon.”

"There's no way that anyone in this country should be okay with armed militarized troops being sent to cities," he said. "These individuals, these brave women and men who signed up to serve and protect this country, they do not do it with being deployed against American citizens and residents in mind."

The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta Jeff Charles
"This is not only appalling, but this is, quite frankly, an egregious attempt to undermine the sanctity of our democracy."

Johnson's comments come days after JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, announced that the Department of Homeland Security is "seeking the deployment of 100 military troops to Illinois." It also comes weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago began earlier this month. 

On Tuesday, nearly 300 federal agents from ICE, the FBI, and other agencies conducted a “targeted immigration enforcement operation” in Chicago, aimed at six suspected Tren de Aragua gang members. The sweep resulted in almost two dozen arrests.

