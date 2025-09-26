VIP
Mass Walkout at UN As Benjamin Netanyahu Takes the Stage

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 26, 2025 2:00 PM
Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File

Delegates at the United Nations General Assembly walked out as Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, got up to deliver his address in New York City on Friday. Delegates from the United States remained in the room.

Although Netanyahu addressed an almost empty room, he made clear that his message was aimed at a much broader audience than the Western governments that have foolishly chosen to side with Hamas and their efforts. His speech was broadcast over loudspeakers throughout Gaza and pushed directly to the cell phones of Palestinians living there.

"Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations," he began, speaking to the 48 remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. "We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter, and we will not rest until we bring all of you home."

Netanyahu then turned his message to Hamas. "Free the hostages now! If you do, you will live. If you don't, Israel will hunt you down," he vowed.

The theatrical exodus of the UN General Assembly stood in stark contrast to the warm and enthusiastic reaction the body gave Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as he addressed the UN virtually, on Thursday. 

Abbas slammed the war in Gaza as a "genocide" and insisted that his government is both ready and willing to assume power over the Gaza Strip. He also called on President Trump to bring peace to the region, while demanding "full membership in the United Nations," citing the recent recognition of Palestine as a state by several Western countries in recent days. 

"Palestine is ours. Jerusalem is the jewel of our hearts and our eternal capital. We will not leave our homeland. We will not leave our lands," Abbas said.

He was forced to address the UN virtually, as the State Department denied his visa, citing Abbas' support for terrorist organizations.

   

