From Motorcade to Manhattan Sidewalk: Macron’s NYC Adventure

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 23, 2025 6:00 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron got a taste of New York City on Monday when his motorcade was stuck in gridlock while trying to leave the UN General Assembly. The gridlock was caused by road closures, in place so President Trump's motorcade could safely leave the area. 

However, the French president got out of his car, and begged a New York City police officer to let him through. The apologetic officer told him it wouldn't be possible, and yet Macron continued to try and push the officer to do something. Macron eventually took out his phone and appeared to call President Trump, telling him, “How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you.”

The French president was then forced to continue the next 30 minutes of his journey on foot through the streets of Manhattan.

Macron took the incident in stride, smiling and posing for pictures for New Yorkers. At one point, Macron had to call off his personal security when a man who had taken a picture with the president bent down to kiss his hand. “No, no, it’s okay, guys,” he said before laughing. 

The French president, in a controversial move this week, used the UN General Assembly to formally recognize the "State of Palestine." France became the latest country to throw Hamas a bone, after Australia, Canada, the UK, and Portugal all made similar announcements.

