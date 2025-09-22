Kamala Harris Blasts Joe Biden Again in Her New Book, This Time About Debate Night

Former President Joe Biden left Former Vice President Kamala Harris "angry and disappointed,” right before her debate with President Donald Trump, according to an excerpt from Harris' new book "107 Days."

Harris says that Biden called her while she was in her hotel room preparing, and wanted to wish her luck, but simply warned her that she might lose support from power brokers in Philadelphia if she put distance between herself and Biden. He then went on, according to excerpts from her new book obtained by the Guardian, to talk about himself.

Biden told his Vice President, “My brother called. He’s been talking to a group of real power brokers in Philly."

“His brother had told him that those guys were not going to support me because I’d been saying bad things about him. He wasn’t inclined to believe it, he claimed, but he thought I should know in case my team had been encouraging me to put daylight between the two of us,” Harris wrote. Biden then went on to discuss his own debate performances.

Kamala Harris described that she was furious because not only had her boss just distracted her from the debate at hand, but he had called and talked "all about himself.”

We should rather be surprised Biden was able to have a conversation at all by that point in Kamala's campaign.

Harris went to great lengths to avoid criticizing Joe Biden while she was running for President, which was the greatest contributor to her loss. In her new book, however, the Vice President has taken to blaming everyone under the sun for her poor performance. Harris has even said that the mantra in Joe Biden's White House became "It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.”

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision,” Harris wrote.

