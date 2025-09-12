Campus Conservatives Demand Action as Peers Celebrate Political Assassination

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, conservatives at Boston University are demanding stronger security protections for right-leaning students and accountability for classmates who publicly celebrated his death.

Philip Wohltorf, the Vice President of the BU College Republicans, told Fox News Digital that the assassination has shaken up conservative students on campus.

"Universities are supposed to be marketplaces of ideas. If speakers or conservatives now have to worry about being shot or facing violence, then this marketplace closes," he said.

On Thursday, the College Republicans at BU sent a letter to the university President, Melissa Gilliam, imploring her to hold students celebrating violence accountable, as well as providing "appropriate security" for the group's upcoming events. The letter also accused the university of fostering an environment in which conservative students are in fear for their safety for expressing their opinions. They wrote:

At BU, conservative students have long been marginalized, silenced by fear of social intimidation, academic penalty or hostility. Rather than fostering intellectual diversity, the university has allowed a single ideological perspective to dominate, leaving students of differing opinions isolated.

Boston University College Republicans in a letter to their president:



Wohltorf said he was disgusted to see his fellow students celebrating a political assassination.

"We may disagree with one another, but at the end of the day, we should talk rather than shooting people or committing violent acts," he said.

The BU College Republicans fear they have now become a target, especially after they recently began to publicize their meetings. Some students have already requested security for the clubs next meeting. "We want to make sure this stays a safe space for our members," Wohltorf said.

However, he assured Fox News Digital that their club feels compelled to carry on the legacy of the legendary Charlie Kirk. In the wake of Kirk's assassination, Wohltorf said that several new students have joined the clubs' mailing list and will be attending their upcoming meetings.

We feel obligated to continue Charlie Kirk’s mission and legacy because he stood for free speech, the First Amendment, and challenging one another on campus through debates and ideas.

A spokesperson for the university president told Fox News Digital in a statement:

We work hard to foster civil discourse among the BU community. As you may know, we’ve had world leaders, controversial speakers, etc., at BU many times over the years, and we take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our guests and the BU community. We’ll continue to do so with the assistance and coordination with appropriate local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. We condemn violence and our hearts go out to the Kirk family, his friends and supporters, and to every American.

