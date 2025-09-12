Charlie Kirk Show Goes Live, Without Charlie

The Charlie Kirk show went live this morning for the first time since Wednesday, without Kirk himself. Charlie's seat was still there, but sat empty, as the rest of the hosts fought to hold back tears.

Charlie would've wanted us to be here. He would've been upset if we weren't here. We've left his chair open and empty, because nobody could ever fill it.

JUST IN: The Charlie Kirk Show has gone live. Charlie's seat at the table is there - and it's empty.



An absolutely crushing scene. All of them are holding back tears.



"Charlie would've wanted us to be here. He would've been upset if we weren't here. We've left his chair open… pic.twitter.com/n1gzb5HNt7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2025

We’re going live this morning on The Charlie Kirk Show to remember our friend. Jack, Tyler, Blake, and I are in his studio.



His chair will remain empty. pic.twitter.com/PSAqXzyLFz — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 12, 2025

And no one will truly be able to fill the gaping hole now left in the conservative movement like Charlie could. The Charlie Kirk Show had become one of the most popular political podcasts in the country, with daily downloads between 500,000 and 750,000 times, and was continuing to grow. The one advantage Charlie had over other commentators was how he could energize the youth.

If anyone had been lucky enough to attend a Turning Point USA conference, whether it be the Student Action Summit or America Fest, they could see how excited kids were to participate in a growing movement that allowed them an outlet to fight for what they believe in. Not only did Charlie help the youth fight, but he also led them to victory. Especially in 2024, where Charlie arguably was the biggest reason President Trump won re-election, and dominated every swing state.

The youth will now pick up the torch that Charlie has left for them. His voice may have gone silent, but his vision will echo through the halls of campuses, churches, and communities for years to come. The empty chair may remain, but the movement he sparked will change the course of American politics for years to come.

