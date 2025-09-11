Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk
Trump Honors 9/11 Victims at Pentagon, Lays Wreath With First Lady

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 11, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Thursday, President Trump, joined by the First Lady Melania Trump, honored the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at a Pentagon memorial, where he laid a wreath and paid tribute to the victims. 

“This morning, we recall the light of America’s best and bravest and the love that they showed in their final moments. In their memory we make a solemn pledge and a noble promise. We will honor always our great heroes,” Trump said.  

On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet here in Virginia, and in New York, and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate,” Trump said. “They stood on their feet, and they showed the world that we will never yield, we will never bend, we will never give up, and our great American flag will never, ever fail.

President Trump recognized multiple people for their bravery following the attacks, including Army Sergeant First Class Steve Workman, who risked his own life to help people evacuate the Pentagon in 2001. He was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, who also delivered remarks.

After honoring individual acts of heroism, the president turned to a more solemn gesture of remembrance, as he and the first lady laid a wreath inside the Pentagon Chapel. 

Vice President JD Vance was set to attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York, but instead flew to Utah following the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

While the vice president adjusted his plans in response to the tragedy in Utah, the president maintained his public schedule and will later today fly to New York to attend the Yankees game.

