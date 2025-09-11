Columbia Students Turn Assassination Into a Punchline

Columbia University's satirical newspaper, The Federalist, published an article making fun of Turning Point USA's pro-Second Amendment position just hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The headline read, "Turning Point USA Undergoes Unexpected Ideological Shift, States Second Amendment Actually Not That Important Anymore."

A mock statement from TPUSA leadership, written by the satirical newspaper, read:

The Turning Point USA leadership team recently convened to discuss the role of the Second Amendment in our propaganda, I mean, education. We’ve decided to reconsider our stance on gun control and personal freedoms. This decision was made completely independently of recent events.

Guns kill people. That is a truth that we have only recently learned. It turns out, ignoring all of those public health experts and grieving parents and nationwide statistics wasn’t a good idea. Our bad!

"In typical conservative fashion, it seems, Turning Point USA only realizes how terrible their politics are when it f**ks with their own lives. Go figure," the article concluded.

To the Democrats arguing that this is why we need stronger gun control legislation, this murder happened because this person felt the need to assassinate a political figure, not because of the Second Amendment. This was a cold-blooded political assassination, fueled by hate and division, not because of the legality of firearms. Taking guns from law-abiding citizens will not stop political extremists. The real question is how we can heal the poisonous political climate that breeds such violence, not how should we strip a fundamental right from millions. Just because Democrats have forgotten the necessity of the right to bear arms does not mean the rest of us have, nor does it mean we should pay for their ignorance.

This tragedy exposes a deep failure of leadership and civility, not of the Second Amendment itself. If fear drives us to give up our freedoms, then the killers have already won.

