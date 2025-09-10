President Trump Re-Shores Production of Lifesaving Medication

President Trump, in his latest commitment to his America First agenda, has increased the production of amoxicillin, a critical anti-bacterial prescription drug in the United States, following a nationwide shortage.

Walmart and McKesson, facing pressure from the President's call to reshore American businesses, came to a deal with USAntibiotics to produce the entirety of the nation's demand for the drug.

"We are thrilled to work with Walmart and McKesson to bring domestically manufactured antibiotics directly to American families," the president of USAntibiotics, Patrick Cashman, said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Walmart and McKesson for their leadership in supporting U.S. manufacturing of critical generic medicines. This collaboration represents more than a business relationship — it's a commitment to America’s health security."

USAntibiotics, headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee, expects to "produce enough amoxicillin products to meet 100 percent of the nation’s demand for these essential medications." According to the press release, Walmart pharmacies will offer amoxicillin made by USAantibiotics, while McKesson will distribute them.

A source close to the Trump White House told Fox News Digital, "President Trump has been repeatedly calling to onshore and expand manufacturing of critical pharmaceutical supply chains and so it’s good to see some major American companies actually heeding his call to get this done."

In 2022, the FDA declared a national shortage of amoxicillin, and it persisted into 2023. During the shortage, America was forced to rely on countries like India and China to meet demands at home.

Walmart told Fox News Digital that the new pharmaceutical deal was building on its pledge to invest $350 billion in American products by 2030. A spokesperson said:

Walmart will be welcoming more than 600 entrepreneurs to our annual flagship event, Open Call, at our Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas. Open Call provides these small businesses an exciting opportunity to pitch their U.S. made, grown, or assembled products directly to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants. This year marks 40 years of Sam’s Walton Legacy to promote domestically made products. Two-thirds of Walmart's annual product spend is on American-made, grown or assembled goods.

In April of this year, President Trump expressed concern over the United States' drug manufacturing capacity and vowed to change it.

We don't make our own pharmaceuticals, drugs and other things to get better. They're made in other countries, and you pay a number. I mean, the same package in our country compared to, like, London and other places is sometimes 10 times more, 10 times more. Something that sells for $88 in London, sells for $1,300 here, made in the same factory by the same company. And that's over.

Trump, in August, signed an executive order to strengthen the U.S. medical supply chain, telling the Department of Health and Human Services to refill the drug-ingredient stockpile he set up in 2020 during the shortages generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It followed two orders he issued in May, one cutting regulatory red tape to spur domestic drug manufacturing, the other targeting lower drug prices for consumers.

