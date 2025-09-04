Bill de Blasio Wasn't Expecting This Question About Free Busing...and He Totally Collapsed
Missouri Joins the Redistricting Fight With Special Session

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 04, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/David A. Lieb

Missouri's legislature has kicked off a special session on Wednesday to redraw the state's congressional districts, as it becomes the latest state to join the redistricting fight. The new map is set to add only one more solidly red district in the already Republican majority state, according to Fox News.

Missouri's Republican Governor Mike Kehoe, in late August, called on his state's General Assembly to formally enter the redistricting fight. He announced, "Missouri’s conservative, common-sense values should be truly represented at all levels of government, and the Missouri First Map delivers just that."

Governor Keho's announcement came only hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed his state's redistricting bill into law on Friday, redrawing five districts to be more Republican leaning. 

President Trump asked multiple red states to redraw their congressional maps in an effort to maintain Republicans' slim majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. So far, he has most vocally urged Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Utah to redistrict, but Texas and Missouri are the only states to have taken the most concrete steps so far.

Indiana's majority Republican legislature has so far only begun discussions of redistricting, while Florida's House Speaker has appointed a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting, initiating meetings amongst state representatives and the review of a new congressional map. Ohio is legally required by its own state law to redraw its maps this year, and its state legislature is currently facing a multitude of deadlines to redraw, while Utah had its current maps struck down by a court and must present a new one by November of 2025. If all of these states successfully redraw their congressional maps, Republicans could gain anywhere between nine and 11 new seats in the House before 2026, expanding their majority. 

2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING MISSOURI REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

