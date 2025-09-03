Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the...
Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their...
Protesters Exploit Catholic School Shooting Victims to Heckle JD Vance at Memorial Service
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attemp...
This State Just Banned Lab-Grown Meat
This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha'...
Here's How Tim Walz Is Taking Full Advantage of the Annunciation Catholic Church...
'We Know the Names': Epstein Victims Say They Will Compile Their Own Client...
GMU President Defies Federal Order, Refuses Apology Over DEI Violations
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer Shuts Down Talk of a 'List'
America Faces First Ever Population Decline in 250 Years
The Barbarians Within
The Left Belittles Prayer—but God Is What We Need
Tipsheet

Ben Shapiro Schools CNN Panel on the Real Driver of U.S. Debt

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 03, 2025 4:00 PM
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Ben Shapiro appeared on a CNN panel with Abby Phillip, where he explained the main cause of America’s rising debt to a largely left-wing panel. It isn’t foreign aid or military spending, but entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. These programs take up most of the budget each year and keep demanding more from taxpayers even though we already cannot afford it. Social Security was the m ost viral topic of conversation.

Advertisement

Many people still believe that Social Secuirty is simply getting paid back what the government took out from your paycheck earlier in life. This is simply false. The government subsidizes retirees through Social Security today using the money they tax from young people today. As Shapiro put it:

It's the government borrowing money to pay. You pay in x dollars, and then you get multiple times x dollars when you retire. That's how the system works. It is not a lockbox. This is what Al Gore was arguing about in 2000. 

Ana Kaspirian, a member of the panel and current host on the far-left program, The Young Turks, blamed the rising debt on America's interference abroad. Largely arguing an opinion many isolationists hold, that it is foreign wars generating much of the economic debt of the United States. Shapiro put that fabrication to rest.

Recommended

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Since 2001, the United States has spent roughly $8 trillion on wars in the Middle East. By comparison, aid to Ukraine amounts to about $128 billion, a fraction of that total. Over the same period, however, the government has spent $14 trillion on Social Security alone, not counting Medicare or Medicaid. Taken together, those three programs have cost taxpayers $24 trillion, with Medicare and Medicaid only beginning to add significant costs after 2008. 

Wars can be stopped, entitlement programs cannot. Until that reality is confronted, America’s debt will only continue to grow.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO ECONOMY MEDICAID MEDICARE SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attempt Jeff Charles
A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend Guy Benson
Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the Spending Matt Vespa
Protesters Exploit Catholic School Shooting Victims to Heckle JD Vance at Memorial Service Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement