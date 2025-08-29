Karoline Leavitt: Federal Agents Stop Another Potential School Shooting in Washington, DC

Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a Thursday press briefing that federal law enforcement arrested a juvenile on Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 7, who had threatened violence against a school. He was found in possession of seven different firearms and arrested for threats to kidnap and injure, receiving stolen property, possession of a large capacity feeding device or high capacity magazine, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just revealed that authorities stopped another potential school shooter in DC yesterday!



This is HUGE!



"Last night in Washington, D.C., when arrests were being made, the arrest of a Juvenile right here in ward seven for threats to kidnap, possession… pic.twitter.com/DvlKvtWMOT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2025

Authorities executed a search warrant on the juvenile “after an investigation was initiated based on social media posts allegedly threatening violence toward a school.”

Levitt revealed the news after a reporter asked the Press Secretary about parents in America who might be concerned about their children's safety in schools nationwide, following a school shooting in Minneapolis at Annunciation Catholic School’s church, where students attend daily mass.

“We completely and totally understand the concerns of parents across the country,” Leavitt said. “This tragedy is heartbreaking. As a parent myself, there are no words to describe just the heartbreak that these families must be enduring, which is why the president and the first lady have encouraged everyone to continue to pray for these families and these victims, and it’s why this administration is focused on removing public safety threats from our communities.”

