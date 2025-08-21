Finally D.C. Hits a Milestone Worth Celebrating
Tears Won’t Erase Mamdani’s Record on Anti-Semitism

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 21, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Communist New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani broke down in tears over the accusations that he was anti-Semitic. The progressive has had both Jewish organizations, including the New York Holocaust Museum, and political leaders condemn his multiple comments defending the revolutionary phrase, "globalize the intifada."

"Anti-Semitism," he said, "is such a real issue in this city, and it has been hard to see it weaponized by candidates who do not seem to have any sincere interest in tackling it, but rather in using it as a pretext to make political points."

However, he has no detailed a comprehensive plan on how he will combat rising antisemitism as mayor, despite calling it a "significant concern."

Back in June, Mamdani refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” on NBC’s Meet the Press. Later, in an interview with The Bulwark, he claimed the phrase wasn’t anti-Semitic, arguing that the Holocaust Museum had used the term “intifada” when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic. 

The Holocaust Museum immediately came out to condemn Mamdani, posting to X that "Exploiting the Museum and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising to sanitize 'globalize the intifada' is outrageous and especially offensive to survivors. Since 1987 Jews have been attacked and murdered under its banner. All leaders must condemn its use and the abuse of history."

Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, also took to X to criticize the phrase. He said, "Globalize the Intifada is an explicit call for violence. Globalize the Intifada celebrates and glorifies savagery and terror."

Even Jewish Representative Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement, the word “intifada” is “well understood to refer to the violent terror attacks against innocent Israeli civilians that occurred during the First and Second Intifadas.”

“If Mr. Mamdani is unwilling to heed the request of major Jewish organizations to condemn this unquestionably antisemitic phrase, then he is unfit to lead a city with 1.3 million Jews — the largest Jewish population outside of Israel,” he continued. 

Mamdani may have broken down in tears, but they won’t wash away a record of defending calls for violence against Jews. It will take far more than that to convince New Yorkers that he isn’t anti-Semitic.

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN ZOHRAN MAMDANI

