Tears Won’t Erase Mamdani’s Record on Anti-Semitism

Communist New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani broke down in tears over the accusations that he was anti-Semitic. The progressive has had both Jewish organizations, including the New York Holocaust Museum, and political leaders condemn his multiple comments defending the revolutionary phrase, "globalize the intifada."

Zohran Mamdani breaks down in fake tears after the Holocaust Museum rightfully called him out on comparing “Globalize the intifada” to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.



He had a mask off moment and is upset that he was caught.



pic.twitter.com/vZOxjKspuo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 21, 2025

"Anti-Semitism," he said, "is such a real issue in this city, and it has been hard to see it weaponized by candidates who do not seem to have any sincere interest in tackling it, but rather in using it as a pretext to make political points."

However, he has no detailed a comprehensive plan on how he will combat rising antisemitism as mayor, despite calling it a "significant concern."

Back in June, Mamdani refused to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” on NBC’s Meet the Press. Later, in an interview with The Bulwark, he claimed the phrase wasn’t anti-Semitic, arguing that the Holocaust Museum had used the term “intifada” when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic.

“Globalize the Intifada” is a call to violence. Full stop.



Words matter—whether Mamdani cares to believe that or not.



New Yorkers need to reject this lunatic. pic.twitter.com/xLk9kyR9vQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2025

Zohran Mamdani justifies “globalize the intifada” by saying the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was an intifada.

Think about how absolutely deranged that is.

Completely unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/mv9wup39h8 — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 18, 2025

The Holocaust Museum immediately came out to condemn Mamdani, posting to X that "Exploiting the Museum and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising to sanitize 'globalize the intifada' is outrageous and especially offensive to survivors. Since 1987 Jews have been attacked and murdered under its banner. All leaders must condemn its use and the abuse of history."

Exploiting the Museum and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising to sanitize “globalize the intifada” is outrageous and especially offensive to survivors. Since 1987 Jews have been attacked and murdered under its banner. All leaders must condemn its use and the abuse of history. pic.twitter.com/SBviaMNLCM — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) June 18, 2025

Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, also took to X to criticize the phrase. He said, "Globalize the Intifada is an explicit call for violence. Globalize the Intifada celebrates and glorifies savagery and terror."

Gobalize the Intifada is an explicit call for violence.



Globalize the Intifada celebrates and glorifies savagery and terror.



Globalize the Intifada dishonors the memory of 1,000s slaughtered, tens of 1,000s maimed, and millions traumatized who were targeted simply because of… pic.twitter.com/cdBI7dfgVP — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 18, 2025

Even Jewish Representative Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement, the word “intifada” is “well understood to refer to the violent terror attacks against innocent Israeli civilians that occurred during the First and Second Intifadas.”

“If Mr. Mamdani is unwilling to heed the request of major Jewish organizations to condemn this unquestionably antisemitic phrase, then he is unfit to lead a city with 1.3 million Jews — the largest Jewish population outside of Israel,” he continued.

Mamdani may have broken down in tears, but they won’t wash away a record of defending calls for violence against Jews. It will take far more than that to convince New Yorkers that he isn’t anti-Semitic.

