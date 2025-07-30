Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody

On Wednesday, someone broke into the workplace of Virginia City Councilman Lee Vogler, poured five gallons of gasoline over him, and set him on fire.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, a 29-year-old from Danville, forced his way into Showcase Magazine, where Councilman Vogler works, and doused him in gasoline. Vogler tried to escape the building, but Hayes chased him down and set him on fire. The suspect is now in police custody and is believed to have known Vogler prior to the attack, according to the New York Post.

Showcase Magazine publisher Andrew Brooks posted a video on Facebook, telling his followers that “Lee is awake and talking, and is en route to the burns center in Lynchburg.” He was in tears throughout the course of the video. “Our hearts and prayers are with him,” Brooks said, “We don’t really know what to say.”

The Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares, posted a statement on X, condemning the attack and calling it an example of domestic terrorism.

I know Lee Vogler. He is a good friend and an even greater city councilman for Danville.



Violence in the pursuit of the political is the definition of domestic terrorism. Even the mere threat of violence is terrorism — and we should all condemn it together. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) July 30, 2025

John Reid, the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, also took to X to condemn the violent act.

What happened in Danville is horrifying. A deranged individual broke into the offices of Showcase Magazine and set City Councilman J. Lee Vogler on fire.



Let me say this as clearly as I can: Violence has no place in our Commonwealth. No disagreement ever justifies hatred,… — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) July 30, 2025

The current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and the Republican candidate for the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election, Winsome Earle-Sears, also posted a statement, along with the Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger.

Please join me in praying for Councilman Lee Vogler and for his family. We stand with Danville and support a full investigation into this attack.



Violence is never the answer and must be condemned. — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) July 30, 2025

I’m horrified by today’s attack against a sitting public servant in Danville. Adam and I are praying for City Councilman Vogler, his family, and the entire Danville community.



I’m deeply grateful to Virginia's first responders for their swift action and the law enforcement… — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) July 30, 2025

