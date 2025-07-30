Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?
Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 30, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Mike Caudill

On Wednesday, someone broke into the workplace of Virginia City Councilman Lee Vogler, poured five gallons of gasoline over him, and set him on fire.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, a 29-year-old from Danville, forced his way into Showcase Magazine, where Councilman Vogler works, and doused him in gasoline. Vogler tried to escape the building, but Hayes chased him down and set him on fire. The suspect is now in police custody and is believed to have known Vogler prior to the attack, according to the New York Post.

Showcase Magazine publisher Andrew Brooks posted a video on Facebook, telling his followers that “Lee is awake and talking, and is en route to the burns center in Lynchburg.” He was in tears throughout the course of the video. “Our hearts and prayers are with him,” Brooks said, “We don’t really know what to say.”

The Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares, posted a statement on X, condemning the attack and calling it an example of domestic terrorism.

John Reid, the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, also took to X to condemn the violent act.

The current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and the Republican candidate for the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election, Winsome Earle-Sears, also posted a statement, along with the Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger.

