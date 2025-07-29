The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Cory Booker Had a Total Meltdown on the Senate Floor Today
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing.
Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate
Maria Shriver Explodes Over Republican Bill to Rename the Kennedy Performing Arts Center...
VIP
Relief Aid Is Inhumane According to Sky News
VIP
Manhattan Shooting Betrays Severe Problems with Media's Focus
VIP
Pritzker Signs Two Gun Control Measures Into Law
UK to Recognize State of Palestine Unless Israel Meets Certain Conditions
Padilla Pushes Amnesty While Legal Immigrants Wait in Line for Decades
VIP
How Do Voters Feel About Trump's Approach to Illegal Immigration? A New Poll...
Pacifist Quaker or Violent Protestor? Portland Man Facing Felony Charges
Vance Responds to Viral Video of Violent Brawl in Cincinnati
Texas AG Sues NY Clerk Over Refusal to Enforce Pro-Life Legislation
Tipsheet

Michigan Dems Want ICE Agents Jailed for Wearing Masks—After Forcing You to Wear One for Years

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 29, 2025 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Michigan Democrats have introduced a state bill that would open up Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who wear a face covering while on duty to prosecution, just years after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that would fine citizens $500 for refusing to wear a mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, State Rep. Betsy Coffia, the lead sponsor of the bill, claimed Friday that ICE agents who wear masks to protect themselves “mirror the tactics of secret police in authoritarian regimes.” She argued that such measures deviate from what she considers the norms of “legitimate” law enforcement. 

State Rep. Noah Arbit, who became a co-sponsor of the bill, said that when people are unable to determine whether the person apprehending them is a government agent or not, it "shreds the rule of law," adding "that is why the Trump administration and the Republican Party are the most pro-crime administration and political party that we have ever seen."

Recommended

NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

But this kind of rhetoric has real-world consequences: assaults on ICE agents have surged by more than 800 percent. That’s exactly why agents are now taking extra steps to conceal their identities, because activist websites have begun targeting them by name, creating serious fears for their safety and the safety of their families. Not to mention that masks were not only encouraged under Governor Whitmer and the Democrat run city council, but civilians faced fines for not complying with executive orders signed by the governor. If there were no danger in ICE agents performing their duties, there would be no reason for them to conceal their identity.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate Jeff Charles
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...in Just One City Katie Pavlich
Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
Advertisement