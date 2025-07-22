Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama
The French Are Mad About Rubio's Latest Move at the UN
VIP
If a Democrat Said This About Trump’s Reconciliation Package, You Know It's a...
Thomas Massie Strikes Back After Mike Johnson Complains About Epstein Petition
This College Just Found Out It's a Bad Idea to Punish Students for...
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data...
VIP
Iowa Man Serving Four Years for Crime Hunter Biden Walked On
California Sues to Keep Taxpayer Aid Flowing to Illegal Immigrants
Trump Administration Releases the MLK Files
DOJ Blocked: Wife of ICEBlock Creator Fired From Government Position
VIP
There's Been an Interesting Update in the NPR Saga
Bombshell Report Claims That California Fire Aid Money Went to Nonprofits, Not Victims
'Go F*** Yourself': Late Night Show Host Jon Stewart's Musical Message to CBS
Tipsheet

'Sniffing Powdered Milk?': El Salvadorian President Mocks Hunter Biden’s Unhinged Rant

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 22, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, responded late Monday to Hunter Biden's comment on invading El Salvador to reverse President Trump's immigration policy.

Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, went on a tirade in an interview on Monday, cursing and swearing about President Trump, his policies, and fellow Democrats who helped to push his father out of the 2024 Presidential race in favor of former Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

Hunter specifically was not happy about the President's policy of sending Venezuelan illegals to El Salvador.

"How are we getting those people back from f**king El Salvador?" he said, labeling both the President of the United States and El Salvador as "f**king dictator-thug[s].". The former President's son launched into a rant, laying out what he’d do if he were in charge:

Because I'll tell you what, if I became president… I would pick up the phone and call the f**king president of El Salvador and say, 'You either f**king send [illegal immigrants imprisoned in CECOT] back or I'm going to f**king invade.

President Bukele responded lightheartedly, asking if Hunter had been "sniffing powdered milk."

Recommended

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The El Salvadorian President has emerged as a key Trump ally as he has become a partner in the U.S. leader's mass deportation operations. He offered to host deportees at his state-of-the-art prison, CECOT, in exchange for U.S. funding and technical assistance. El Salvador, under the leadership of Bukele, has seen a 95 percent drop in the murder rate in only five years.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP EL SALVADOR HUNTER BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NAYIB BUKELE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager
California Sues to Keep Taxpayer Aid Flowing to Illegal Immigrants Dmitri Bolt
Bombshell Report Claims That California Fire Aid Money Went to Nonprofits, Not Victims Madeline Leesman
Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation Katie Pavlich
The French Are Mad About Rubio's Latest Move at the UN Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Advertisement