'Sniffing Powdered Milk?': El Salvadorian President Mocks Hunter Biden’s Unhinged Rant

El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, responded late Monday to Hunter Biden's comment on invading El Salvador to reverse President Trump's immigration policy.

Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, went on a tirade in an interview on Monday, cursing and swearing about President Trump, his policies, and fellow Democrats who helped to push his father out of the 2024 Presidential race in favor of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hunter Biden RAGES against Democrats who helped push his dad out of the 2024 race:



“F**k you. What do you have to do with f**king anything? Why do I have to f**king listen to you.”pic.twitter.com/wyojGAERc7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Hunter specifically was not happy about the President's policy of sending Venezuelan illegals to El Salvador.



"How are we getting those people back from f**king El Salvador?" he said, labeling both the President of the United States and El Salvador as "f**king dictator-thug[s].". The former President's son launched into a rant, laying out what he’d do if he were in charge:

Because I'll tell you what, if I became president… I would pick up the phone and call the f**king president of El Salvador and say, 'You either f**king send [illegal immigrants imprisoned in CECOT] back or I'm going to f**king invade.

President Bukele responded lightheartedly, asking if Hunter had been "sniffing powdered milk."

Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk? pic.twitter.com/S1ulOhgN2L — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 21, 2025

The El Salvadorian President has emerged as a key Trump ally as he has become a partner in the U.S. leader's mass deportation operations. He offered to host deportees at his state-of-the-art prison, CECOT, in exchange for U.S. funding and technical assistance. El Salvador, under the leadership of Bukele, has seen a 95 percent drop in the murder rate in only five years.

