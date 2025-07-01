Trump Hammers NYC’s Socialist Hopeful

President Trump took another opportunity to bash the Democratic nominee for the New York City Mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani, early Tuesday morning.

I think he's terrible. He's a communist; the last thing we need is a communist. I said, there will never be socialism in the United States. So even the communists, I think, it's bad news. And I think you're going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to break through this building to get his money. And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything."

Advertisement

President Trump over the weekend had similar comments about Mamdani, and directly said he would have no problem withholding federal funding from Mamdani if he did not "do the right thing."

Trump says he’ll withhold funding from New York if Mamdani becomes mayor and doesn’t “do the right thing.”pic.twitter.com/TuDav2xoVd — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 29, 2025

Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist and was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America in his primary race. His policies scream of socialism, and even communism, promising city-run grocery stores, free public transit, a $30 minimum wage, and rent freezing on rent-stabilized housing. Furthermore, Mamdani has promised to tax not only the top 1 percent and corporations at a higher rate, but also "richer and whiter neighborhoods."