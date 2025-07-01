Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE
Americans See a Threat to Democracy—and It’s Coming From Within
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law
Newsom Rolls Back Enviromental Law, Miracle or Marketing?
More Goodies in Trump’s BBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Lawsuit Filed Against Northern VA Private School Over Expulsion Following 'Anti-Semitic Ha...
SCOTUS Declines First Amendment Challenge From Massachusetts Teacher
Tipsheet

Trump Hammers NYC’s Socialist Hopeful

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Trump took another opportunity to bash the Democratic nominee for the New York City Mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani, early Tuesday morning.

I think he's terrible. He's a communist; the last thing we need is a communist. I said, there will never be socialism in the United States. So even the communists, I think, it's bad news. And I think you're going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to break through this building to get his money. And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything."

Advertisement

President Trump over the weekend had similar comments about Mamdani, and directly said he would have no problem withholding federal funding from Mamdani if he did not "do the right thing."

Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist and was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America in his primary race. His policies scream of socialism, and even communism, promising city-run grocery stores, free public transit, a $30 minimum wage, and rent freezing on rent-stabilized housing. Furthermore, Mamdani has promised to tax not only the top 1 percent and corporations at a higher rate, but also "richer and whiter neighborhoods."

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push Katie Pavlich
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill Jeff Charles
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement