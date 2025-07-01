Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July Celebration

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The American pilots who flew the B-2 stealth bombers in the strike on Iranian nuclear facilities have been invited to the White House's 4th of July event this Friday, according to CBS News. Additional personnel from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, which houses the B-2 bombers, have also been invited. This invitation comes a couple of weeks after the pilots and their work were diminished by CNN, The New York Times, and other news outlets, who claimed the strikes were not effective. President Trump was quick to end that conversation.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement:

President Trump looks forward to celebrating our nation's founding on Friday in the nation's capital. To join in the celebration, the might of America's Air Force will conduct a flyover featuring our state-of-the-art F-22s, B-2s, and F-35s - the same air capabilities used for the decisive and successful strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Seven B-2 bombers participated in the strike on Iran, flying for 36 continuous hours across the Atlantic Ocean, along with several other support aircraft, including fighter escorts and refueling tankers. A separate group of B-2s acted as decoys and flew out across the Pacific. The bombers dropped a total of 14 bunker buster bombs on the nuclear enrichment facilities Fordow and Natanz, while a submarine fired cruise missiles at the Isfahan nuclear facility. 

The president described the operation as a complete success, telling reporters that the nuclear capabilities of Iran have been set back by years as the nuclear enrichment facilities were completely "obliterated."

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY WHITE HOUSE

