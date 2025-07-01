Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE
Americans See a Threat to Democracy—and It’s Coming From Within
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law
Newsom Rolls Back Enviromental Law, Miracle or Marketing?
VIP
Woke Designer Mocks Deportations in Paris Runway Show as Bukele Offers to Send...
Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia?
UPenn to Strip 'Lia' Thomas of Titles He Robbed From Deserving Female Athletes
Trump, Noem Tour Alligator Alcatraz: 'Not a Place I Want to Go Hiking...
More Goodies in Trump’s OBBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

While You Celebrate American Freedom, the Left Will Be Protesting It

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 01, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

An organization known as Women's March, which aims to "transform everyday women into feminists," is planning and hosting a series of "Free America" rallies on the 4th of July across the country, according to Axios

Advertisement

The Women's March website cited the event as one in support of freedom, but only freedom as Democrats wish to define it. In reality, it is simply another anti-Trump protest:

We invite communities to create their own Free America events—rallies, marches, block parties, banner drops, street parades, art builds, backyard BBQs, dance protests, and more...They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do...Together, we must...Free America from arbitrary firings and a flood of unlawful orders. No one should be subjected to authoritarians overwhelming us with policies designed to spread fear and control.

Currently, there are 231 protests planned from Washington, DC to San Francisco. 

This fresh wave of anti-Trump Protests comes as pride for America, for her values, and for everything she stands for hits an all-time low amongst Democrats. According to a new Gallup poll, only 36 percent of Democrats feel any pride for their country. An embarrassing statistic.

Recommended

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The 4th of July has seemingly become a Republican holiday.


Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
UPenn to Strip 'Lia' Thomas of Titles He Robbed From Deserving Female Athletes Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement