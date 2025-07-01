While You Celebrate American Freedom, the Left Will Be Protesting It

An organization known as Women's March, which aims to "transform everyday women into feminists," is planning and hosting a series of "Free America" rallies on the 4th of July across the country, according to Axios.

The Women's March website cited the event as one in support of freedom, but only freedom as Democrats wish to define it. In reality, it is simply another anti-Trump protest:

We invite communities to create their own Free America events—rallies, marches, block parties, banner drops, street parades, art builds, backyard BBQs, dance protests, and more...They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do...Together, we must...Free America from arbitrary firings and a flood of unlawful orders. No one should be subjected to authoritarians overwhelming us with policies designed to spread fear and control.

Currently, there are 231 protests planned from Washington, DC to San Francisco.

This fresh wave of anti-Trump Protests comes as pride for America, for her values, and for everything she stands for hits an all-time low amongst Democrats. According to a new Gallup poll, only 36 percent of Democrats feel any pride for their country. An embarrassing statistic.

📉 Democrats have lost their pride in America.

📈 Republicans never did.



While the left teaches our children to be ashamed of our history, Republicans still believe in the promise of this great nation. pic.twitter.com/8AgK7e9X0k — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) July 1, 2025

The 4th of July has seemingly become a Republican holiday.



